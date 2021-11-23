Biden, expensive gasoline, unacceptable companies take profits – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 23 – Expensive petrol is not linked to the fight against climate change. This was stated by the US president, Joe Biden, underlining how pump prices are not falling despite wholesale prices are falling. “It is unacceptable for companies to take the gains” from this difference, Biden adds, explaining how coordinated action to release strategic oil reserves will make a difference.



High gasoline prices are a problem, not only in the United States but throughout the world, continues Biden, recalling how even in the past the States have experienced price increases at the pump. “This does not mean that we have to stand by, which is why I ordered the release of strategic oil reserves, the largest ever. It will help.”



However, oil continues to rise: it closed higher in New York, where prices rose by 2.30% to 78.50 dollars a barrel. The leap comes on the day Biden announced the release of strategic oil reserves.



(HANDLE).

