Biden, fight over the vote in the name of King «We will save democracy» – Corriere.it

To Atlante where the president and deputy Harris relaunch the offensive on rights. But among the Democrats there are those who accuse the White House

ATLANTA Joe Biden claps his hand on the lectern: I’m tired of being quiet. This is the moment that organizations, civil rights activists have been waiting for for at least 10 months. The practice of filibuster not provided for in the Constitution. Republicans have turned it into a weapon that they are now targeting against citizens’ right to choose their representatives. It is no longer acceptable. Let’s change the rules of the Senate and let the majority rule. It’s time to get rid of the “filibuster“.

The audience gathered outside on a University of Atlanta lawn is released in the loudest applause. President and deputy Kamala Harris have chosen the capital of Georgia to relaunch the political offensive on the right to vote. a topic of crucial importance. After Donald Trump’s defeat in November 2020, 19 Republican-led states have enacted legislation to regulate the turnout. Some constraints are in line with European standards, such as asking for an identity document from all voters. But the basic goal is to limit early voting or voting by mail: two modalities adopted by Democrats to mobilize communities of African Americans and Latinos. THE

The Governor of Georgia, the hyper Trumpian Brian Kemp, was among the first to move. On March 26, 2021 he signed a provision built on bans. Some frankly ridiculous. For example: it is forbidden to bring food or drink to those queuing for the polling stations.

This is why the White House ticket has chosen to start again from the city of Martin Luther King. In the morning Biden and Harris visited Ebenezer Batpist Church, the historic church led by the great civil rights leader. On the exterior walls, the black and white photos still speak to America today. Here, sixty years ago, began the long campaign to give electoral and political citizenship also to black people. A conquest today is once again in danger, say activists in front of the tomb of Martin and Coretta King.

Biden wants a shock: will we be able to choose democracy over autocracy? Light instead of darkness? Justice instead of injustice? I can tell you what to do. Don’t give in, don’t hesitate. Defend your rights and our democracy from internal and external enemies. For the question now know what each individual senator will do. Do you want to be with Martin Luther King or George Wallace? (the segregationist governor of Alabama ed).

Biden’s words did not convince all the souls of the Democratic Party. Stacey Abrams, the absolute point of reference not only for Georgia, did not show up, embarrassing the president, forced to minimize with reporters: I have an excellent relationship with Stacey; there was only an overlap of commitments. However, Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) confides to Corriere that he is worried: At this point, we no longer care how to do it, the fundamental thing is to protect the right to vote.

The context, however, is complicated. Last spring, the Democrats reacted to the Trumpian offensive with two bills: Freedom to vote act and John Lewis advancing voting rights. These are rules that protect the conduct of elections throughout the national territory, guarantee postal voting and, above all, dry up the margins of discretion of individual states.

The laws, however, are blocked in the Senate by the Republicans. Now Biden says he is ready to sweep away the rule that requires a quorum of 60 senators out of 100 in order to pass the filibuster. Settlement can be forced by a simple majority. The Democrats have it: 50 seats plus Vice President Harris’ s. The problem is that they are not compact. Centrists Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Krysten Sinema (Arizona) remain opposed, while Mark Kelly (Arizona) and John Tester (Montana) say they are perplexed. Meanwhile, the calendar is running. Progressives fear losing two crucial seats in the Senate in the midterm of November. One just that of Kelly, who tries to maintain the consent of the moderates. The other in Georgia, where the senator in office, the African American Raphael Warnock, sure of being penalized by the state law wanted by the Trumpians. Warnock the pastor of the new Ebenezer Church. Its volunteers have never stopped beating the territory in search of voters to register. Always in the name of Doctor King.