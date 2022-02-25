Biden fights a new duel with Russia in the style of the Cold War (Analysis)

This is how the Russian attack on Ukraine was experienced 3:55

<br />

(CNN) — Punitive sanctions would never stop Russian missiles, tanks and bombs. But the Biden administration hopes they will offer an early advantage in the first showdown in a dangerous new 21st-century coda to the Cold War.

Hours after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US has drawn battle lines for what is sure to be a bitter showdown with the Kremlin that is likely to last at least until President Joe Biden or Russian President Vladimir Putin leave. the power.

The US leader vowed on Thursday to make Putin a “pariah” by isolating Russian banks, punishing his wealthy cronies, supporting the Ukrainians and stemming the Kremlin’s attempt to roll back the outcome of the latest generational struggle between Washington and Moscow. , which brought democracy to Eastern Europe.

As Russia seeks to clamp down on Ukraine, the scathing sanctions are sure to trigger a backlash that will intensify the confrontation between the Russian leader and the West. Referring to the impact of economic warfare, James Clapper, a former director of national intelligence, told CNN’s Erin Burnett: “I doubt Putin will sit still on that,” predicting that he might seek to inflict harm on the US, for example. , with cyber attacks.

A third factor will also dictate this first chapter of the new confrontation between the United States and Russia: the ability of the Ukrainian people to resist an invasion, a possible occupation and what could turn out to be pro-Moscow puppet leaders. A related question, whether the United States should send weapons to support a rebellion against Moscow, is about to become a hot political issue in Washington.

Russia-Ukraine conflict, how did we get here? 4:14

History can record this as the moment the United States prepared for a second major confrontation in years against Russia, this time rooted in a battle between democracy and autocracy, rather than between communism and capitalism.

“Putin’s actions betray his sinister vision of the future of our world, one in which nations take what they want by force. But it is a vision that the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose.” with all the tools of our considerable power,” Biden said in his speech Thursday at the White House.

His message of freedom echoed President Harry S. Truman’s speech at the start of the original Cold War, which coined the Truman Doctrine that laid the groundwork for years of American policy against the Soviet Union.

“Putin will be a pariah on the international stage. Any nation that approves of Russia’s open aggression against Ukraine will be tainted by association,” Biden said.

By ostracizing Russia, Biden will change the world. And there will be costs to the United States. Other nations will once again be forced to choose between Moscow and Washington. Putin, despised by polite diplomatic society, will have an incentive to cause as much disruption as possible in US foreign policy. Russia has been a vital player in attempts to quell nuclear standoffs between Iran and North Korea, but it may now perceive an advantage in blocking Washington on issues vital to US national security. And Putin’s isolation may push him further into China, America’s rising superpower rival, which has a strong interest in seeing the United States bogged down in Europe.

But Biden has very little choice but to try to punish and contain Russia. The size of Putin’s invasion, his assault across Ukraine rather than just pro-Russian separatist areas, and the alarming rhetoric he launched this week mean the world is in a much more dangerous place than it was three days ago.

“What do we do with a country that has just flaunted the entire international rule of law system?” Steve Hall, the CIA’s former head of Russia operations, asked CNN on Thursday. “The answer is that we have to somehow contain them and make them a pariah state,” Hall said.

The attacks come from the sky, narrates CNN collaborator in Ukraine 3:01

Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder agreed. “The need now is to focus on containing … and through containment bringing about internal change in Russia,” Daalder told CNN. “It’s the only way we win the Cold War and how we have to fight this new fight, which won’t be for weeks or months, it’s going to be years.”

Putin’s rhetoric turns up the heat

That sense of a new and protracted test of wills between the US and Russia has been fueled by Putin’s rhetoric and action in a shocking few days.

The massive scale of the offensive in Ukraine so far is not the act of a leader willing to keep deadly force in check. His ambition is unmistakable as Putin seeks to change the established geopolitical outcome of the Cold War on the ground in Eastern Europe. The expansionist rhetoric in Putin’s speeches this week also raised the question of whether he plans to eventually move to other former Warsaw Pact territories, a much more dangerous proposition since those like Poland, Romania and the Baltic states are now in NATO and they enjoy the bloc’s self-defense protections. Russian incursions into one of these states could engage the US and Russia in direct combat and a cycle of escalation that could, in the worst case, end in nuclear war.

The sentiment that the West and Moscow might be returning to the terrifying nuclear brink that saw millions of people live under the threat of instant annihilation for decades has been raised by the Russian president’s savage warning this week. “No matter who tries to stand in our way or, even more so, create threats to our country and our people, they should know that Russia will respond immediately and the consequences will be such as they have never seen in their entire history,” Putin said. who before the invasion participated in a theatrical test firing demonstration of Russia’s nuclear-capable missile arsenal.

This is how the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine passed 3:06

Asked if Putin was threatening nuclear war, Biden said Thursday that he did not know. But the Russian leader’s indomitable aggression toward the West, his obsession with reversing the outcome of the Cold War and his extreme demands for concessions that would bring NATO to its knees have introduced a worrying and unpredictable element into international relations. Of course, Putin could be lying. Such behavior would not be surprising for a former KGB colonel trained to exacerbate his adversary’s greatest fears of him. But the cost of finding out could be unthinkable.

A hole in the sanctions regime

In past crises, with Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan, for example, the ability of punitive sanctions regimes to trigger political change within enemy nations has often been overestimated in Washington. Still, supporters of the Biden administration argue that the recently announced sanctions against Russia could have a significant effect, even if they are too small and too late for some observers.

“They will put pressure on him,” Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Jack Reed told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead” on Thursday, pointing to unusual political demonstrations against Putin in Moscow.

It takes time to build up maximum sanctions pressure, another reason why the US-Russian confrontation appears to drag on. It also requires unity and could be undermined by US adversaries breaking sanctions blockades. This may be where Putin’s recent visits for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping become more significant. And even the current sanctions by the United States and its allies are not as strong as they could be.

European leaders seek to weaken Russia’s economy 3:35

Biden admitted on Thursday that European nations were not yet ready to kick Russia out of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which is the backbone of global bank payments, transactions and foreign exchange. Expelling Russia would seriously embarrass nations like Germany, which rely on the system to buy Russian exports of natural gas and oil. The dilemma underscores how dependence on Moscow for energy could undermine NATO’s unity.

In the area, Ukrainians already give battle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that 137 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began and 316 soldiers had been wounded. Ukraine claims to have shot down several Russian planes and helicopters. Given the superior number of Russian troops, it is inevitable that the Ukraine will eventually fall. But many experts believe a protracted insurgency could develop and increase the cost of the invasion for Putin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers in a conference call Thursday that the battle over Ukraine would take “a long time to play out.”

CNN’s Manu Raju, citing a source familiar with the call, reported that Blinken said the end of the invasion would depend on the Ukrainian people.

“Will they submit to a puppet government?” he asked, according to the source.

Blinken’s comments pointed to one of Putin’s greatest vulnerabilities in the crisis. A country the size of Ukraine cannot be subdued even with around 190,000 soldiers that Putin piled on the borders if the population wants to revolt. A puppet government installed by Russia would not only face questions of legitimacy. It could trigger the kind of popular uprising that took place in 2014 and toppled the Putin-backed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, leading directly to the current invasion that aims to crush Ukraine’s democracy and dreams of advancing West.

The extent of the Ukrainian resistance is critical to advancing US policy, as it would weigh on the question of whether Washington would finance an insurgency in the country, mirroring the 1980s effort that helped drive out Soviet troops. from Afghanistan. There is strong support in Congress, but it would also potentially require the cooperation of European states to serve as transit routes, and they may be wary of further antagonizing Putin. Phil Mudd, a former CIA counterterrorism official who is now an analyst for CNN, said US intelligence agencies would try to establish the effectiveness of the Ukrainian defense and whether there were opportunities to help.

5 keys to understand the war Russia vs. Ukraine 1:04

“We focused on one piece, ‘What are the Russians doing?’ Now some of the attention has to move to the other piece: Can we help the Ukrainians?” Mudd told Tapper.

The idea that the United States would end up waging a proxy war in Europe against Russia after 30 years of peace would have been unbelievable even a few months ago, despite strained relations with Moscow.

But it may become a new reality in a new Cold War-style duel with Russia.