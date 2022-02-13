Biden hears Putin, dramatic hours – Il Tempo





The United States has ordered the departure from Kiev of most of the US employees hired directly by the US embassy “due to the continuing threat of military action by Russia”. The US State Department reports, adding that US citizens should not travel to Ukraine and those in Ukraine should leave immediately using commercial flights or other types of private transportation available. Previously, on January 23, 2022, the State Department authorized the voluntary evacuation of US personnel hired directly from the embassy and ordered the evacuation of their family members.





Starting tomorrow, Sunday 13 February, the State Department will suspend consular services at the US embassy in Kiev. The embassy will maintain a small consular presence in Lviv for emergency management, but will not be able to provide passports, visas or routine consular services. “US citizens could look for these services at US embassies in neighboring countries,” writes the State Department.

The alarm of NATO and partners remains very high for the fear of a Russian aggression against Ukraine, while the president of the United States Joe Biden has asked his fellow citizens to “leave now” from the country. Kiev tried to downplay, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued that “there is nothing new” in Biden’s invitation, but the White House insisted, hinting at an imminent risk. “We want to be clear on this point. Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible and in any case within the next 24, maximum 48 hours,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, “obviously we cannot predict the future. We don’t know exactly what will happen, but now the risk is high enough. ” Sullivan also re-launched the warning expressed by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken from Melbourne, that “an invasion could occur at any time and, to be clear, even during the Olympics”, with the Beijing Games closing on February 20. But the security adviser also also specified “we are not saying that a final decision has been made by President Putin”.

Moscow continues to say it does not intend to invade, while it has over 100,000 soldiers amassed on the Ukrainian border and on Thursday started military exercises with Minsk, in Belarusian territory. Stoltenberg intervened from Romania, speaking against the background of some warplanes. “There is a risk of an armed conflict in Europe. The number of Russian soldiers grows and the time for warnings decreases” and it is possible that Moscow will carry out “an outright invasion” or “other types of aggressive actions, including the attempt to overthrow the government of Kiev “, while in the country” there are many Russian intelligence agents operating “.

Looking at the worst case scenario, Biden also said the US would not send soldiers to Ukraine to rescue US citizens: “When Americans and Russians shoot each other, it’s world war.” He warned that “things could happen very quickly”, while other countries such as the UK, Israel and Japan have banned travel to Ukraine and asked their citizens to leave the country.





Meanwhile, military exercises continue. Kiev, which is carrying out its own maneuvers, has asked Moscow for an explanation. He invoked the “risk reduction” mechanism provided for by the Vienna Document (which provides for military transparency within the OSCE), so if he does not obtain clarification he will ask for an extraordinary meeting of the members. Ukraine then accused Russia, as well as for the exercises in Belarus, of blocking its access to the sea, while Moscow prepares for next week’s naval maneuvers around Crimea (annexed by Russia in 2014), in the sea. Black and Azov sea.