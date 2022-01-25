Biden: huge consequences for Russia if it attacks Ukraine – World

Russia responds to the mobilization of the US and NATO with exercises of its armored troops in the Crimea, while Washington clarifies what sanctions will be destined to bring a severe blow to the Moscow economy if it dared to cross the borders of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden warns: “There will be enormous consequences” for Russia if it invades Ukraine, stressing that “it would be the largest invasion since World War II”

But the tug-of-war between the two great powers continues, with Europe in the middle, where Germany, and especially France, are trying to carve out an independent role. Despite the reassurances on the “total unanimity” of the Western front, uttered by the American President Joe Biden after the summit in videoconference with the major European allies – including the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi – the divergence of interests, and consequently of attitude, appears increasingly evident.

The US seems to understand European fears above all for supplies of Russian gas, on which they depend for 40% of their needs. And for this reason they have made it known that they are drawing up emergency plans with the allies to compensate for a possible reduction in Moscow’s exports.

Russia responds by mobilizing its troops for maneuvers on the Ukrainian borders and reminding Washington that it is awaiting responses to its demands on security in Europe, based mainly on reducing the presence of NATO forces in Eastern Europe and the promise that Kiev will never enter. to be part of it. But Putin and his diplomats show no impatience, and seem to wait for the small cracks that have appeared in the wall of the Western side to turn into real cracks.

French President Emmanuel Macron will have a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin next Friday. This was announced by Macron himself, at the end of the meeting in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The interview will be dedicated to the crisis in Ukraine.

NATO “will send a written proposal” to Russia at the end of this week on Moscow’s requests for security guarantees. This was announced in an interview with CNN by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The initiative aims to “find a way out” to the Ukrainian crisis, Stoltenberg added, underlining: “We are ready to sit at the table and listen to Russia’s concerns, but we are not ready to compromise on our principles” .

Meanwhile, Ukraine, for its part, is sending out some contradictory signals, probably alarmed by the growing tensions. Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that at the moment a Russian invasion threat “does not exist”, although “risky scenarios” remain for the future. But then the Kiev authorities said they dismantled a “criminal group” linked to Moscow that was preparing “armed attacks” to destabilize the country.