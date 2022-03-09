Biden imposes an embargo on oil and gas. And Putin responds like this

The American president Joe Biden has decided to build a wall against the enemy Putin and after having ditched Nord Stream 2, it has decided to escalate the energy war with Moscow by striking “ the major artery of the Russian economy to deliver another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine “against Ukraine. From the White House, Biden announced an order banning the import of Russian oil, gas and coal into the United States, as well as new direct or indirect American investments in that country’s energy sector, while all the majors they have already withdrawn (last Shell).

“Won’t Win”

“ Putin will not win, he will be able to conquer some cities but not an entire country “, Biden said, underlining that now, thanks to the shock wave of sanctions, the ruble” worth less than a penny “. One move followed also by London, which has decided to eliminate gas and oil supplies from Russia by the end of 2022. Tokyo, which is planning to develop a similar measure, is also following the same example. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid he was grateful for President Joe Biden’s US and personal leadership in the “ strike into the heart of Putin’s war machine and ban oil, gas and coal from the US market “, adding on Twitter how important it is” encourage other countries and leaders to follow “this example.

Putin’s answer

The Russian president Vladimir Putin, as a response to the White House, it has just signed a decree to restrict exports and imports of certain products and raw materials with some countries until December 31st. The Russian agency reported Tax, adding that the government has been instructed to determine within two days the lists of foreign states that will be affected by these decisions. Furthermore, In the event of an oil embargo, “ we have every right to make a corresponding decision and impose an embargo on pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline “, thus cutting off the supply of Europe as declared by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak.

As we have seen in Giornale.it, Italy could also be included among the countries that will suffer the cuts decided by the Tsar, which has become part of the list of “hostile countries: the black list includes all the EU countries but also others such as Korea. South and Switzerland, which has distanced itself from the Kremlin for days.

“Safeguarding Russia’s Security”

Officially, according to what has been learned from sources, the decree that mandates the government to draw up within two weeks a list of countries for which export and import movements of finished products and materials will be prohibited “ to safeguard the security of Russia “.” If Putin cuts the delivery of energy sources, Germany is prepared “, replied the German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck. But this is precisely the scenario most feared by many European countries, primarily Italy and Germany. In fact, in the new package of sanctions against Moscow, the EU is developing that there would be no Russian energy supplies The European Union depends on Russia for 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil.

“Putin angry and frustrated”