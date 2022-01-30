Biden in Zelensky, concrete possibility of invasion in February – Europe

The United States will send troops to Eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the short term. US President Joe Biden told reporters following him in response to a question about Ukraine. Sending a limited number of troops to Eastern Europe “in the short term” comes in the wake of growing fears about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I will send troops to Eastern Europe to NATO countries in the short term. Not many,” said Biden returning from his visit to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, during which he had the opportunity to visit the collapsed bridge a few hours before his arrival. The Pentagon has put 8,500 troops on alert for a possible deployment in NATO countries in Eastern Europe.

In his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Joe Biden “said that there is a real possibility that the Russians will invade Ukraine in February”: National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said. She recalled that Biden also said it “publicly” and that the administration also “warned about this in January”.

The Pentagon has announced some of the units that have been put on alert to eventually be deployed to Eastern Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine, for a total of 8,500 men. Among these, spokesman John Kirby said, include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division and the 18th Airborne Corps, both based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. There are also elements of the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Cambell, Kentucky, elements of the Fourth Infantry Division of Fort Carson, Colorado. Also involved are Davis-Monthan Air Base, Arizona, Fort Hood, Texas, Lewis-McChord Air Base, Washington, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Robins Air Base, Georgia, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Wright-Patterson Air Base, Ohio. Units mobilized include medical, air, logistic and combat support. Most of the troops alerted are dedicated to NATO’s rapid response force.

The head of Russian diplomacy, Serghei Lavrovsaid today that Moscow wants “respectful” relations with Washington, underlining the importance for Russia of obtaining concrete guarantees for its security against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. “We want good, fair, respectful and equal relations with the United States, as with any other country in the world,” Lavrov said in an interview broadcast on Russian television, stressing however that Russia “does not want to remain in a position where (his) security is routinely breached. ” Lavrov then spoke of the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance to the east, recalling that “each time, it turns out that the line that (the NATO countries) must defend moves further east” and “now it has already approached the ‘Ukraine”. Finally, the Russian Foreign Minister announced that Moscow will soon send an official request to NATO countries and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) “urging them to specify how they intend to implement their commitment not to strengthen their security. at the expense of that of the others “.