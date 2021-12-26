Biden insulted live by Trump fans. Then praise the courage of the Americans

Listen to the audio version of the article

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent part of Christmas Eve helping answer calls to Santa’s hotline at Norad, the North American aerospace defense command. They received three largely pleasant phone calls from children and parents, although one father ended an otherwise polite conversation with the president by wishing him happy holidays and adding, “Come on Brandon!” Before hanging up. The phrase has become widely used by conservatives as a substitute for a more vulgar epithet against the president.

Biden did not seem to have understood the intent of the interlocutor, however he replied: “Come on Brandon, I agree” at the end of the call. The White House did not comment on the episode. The president and the First Lady then went to a children’s hospital in Washington DC. Photos taken at the Children’s National Hospital show the couple together with some young patients. Everyone wears anti-Covid masks during the visit, which has come in the midst of concerns about the rapid increase in cases also in the US following the spread of the Omicron variant. Sitting next to a Christmas tree and amidst numerous gift boxes, the presidential couple spent a lot of time with the children, reading them some stories and listening to their wish lists for Christmas.

On his first Christmas in the White House, Joe Biden praised the “immense courage” of Americans in the face of the pandemic and invited them to seek “light” and unity in difficulties. “This year we have seen the immense courage, strength, resilience and determination of all of you who care, comfort, teach, protect and serve the country in large or small ways,” wrote the president of the United States in a message. also signed by his wife Jill on the occasion of the party. “You demonstrate, once again, that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite,” said Biden, who leads a deeply divided country on a multitude of issues. “Let us pray for the promise of the Gospel, that of finding light in the dark, which is perhaps the most American enterprise there is,” reads the message from the US president, a devout Catholic. The presidential couple, faced with an America tired of the pandemic and frustrated by a surge in inflation, placed particular emphasis this year on year-end traditions.