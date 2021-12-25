Biden insulted live. Frost falls in the studio
The downward trend of the popularity of the American president continues Joe Biden. Half of Americans, according to polls, are dissatisfied with his work, and expected more from his election. There are those who thought so, those who declared it to the newspapers, and those who instead told the president on the phone. It happened during the TV event which included some live calls from American citizens, to which the president replies. Among the many, a man has revealed himself saying his name is Jared and that he is the father of four children. He chatted for a few minutes with the president in a very quiet way, but when Biden and his wife Jill sitting next to him wished him a Merry Christmas he replied with: “Let’s go Brandon“.
The “code” attack on the president
Everyone immediately understood the offense, or rather, the attack that this Jared, it was later discovered that it was a fictional name, (this is in fact the name of Ivanka Trump’s husband ed), he had addressed to the president. The first to realize it on her own Jill who moved nervously in her chair and rolled her eyes. While Biden impassively replied with a laconic “I agree with you“. This sentence, “Let’s go Brandon“, Had become famous in recent months, among supporters of the former president Trump, during the period in which the battle between the two raged.
The code phrase means “fu *** you”. It all started in October with the slip of a journalist from the Nbc during the interview with the car champion Brandon Brown. After his victory on the Nascar circuit, while talking to the driver, he was overwhelmed by the screams coming from the stands. The reporter commented: “How do you hear the crowd is saying ‘come on Brandon‘”When you could clearly hear that people were screaming”Fu *** you Joe Biden“. Since that day all of Trump’s supporters, Republicans and Biden’s opponents, have used this code phrase to insult the current president. The thing that many have made fun of was the attitude of the current president after hearing the sentence. From his impassiveness no one has yet understood whether he has realized it or not.