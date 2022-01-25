Biden insults reporter for one question: Son of a bitch

Thinking that the microphone was off, Biden could not help himself and, even if in a low voice, he blurted out at the interlocutor during a public event.

The tensions and apprehensions about what is happening between Russia and Ukraine, the president of the United States, were not enough Joe Biden in these hours he had to face another internal controversy generated by his gaffe during a public event. Pissed off by a reporter’s question, in fact, Biden was unable to restrain himself and, even if in a whisper, he blurted out against the interlocutor, calling him “A stupid son of a bitch”. The case on Monday during an event on the economy organized at the White House. The disputed sentence of the US President was addressed to Peter Doorcy, a journalist of the television station “Fox News”, of clear conservative orientation and very critical of Biden.

At the origin of the angry reaction of the tenant of the White House one question about inflation made at the end of the event while the President walked away and considered uncomfortable by Biden. Doorcy, hoping he would reply, asked the President what he thinks of inflation and if he sees it as a burden on his policy ahead of the mid-term elections. A question clearly unwelcome to Biden who did not hide it by answering with sarcasm. “Inflation? It is a great resource” declared the President, shortly after, however, the offending words, whispered in a low voice but clearly audible by all as expressed with the microphones still open. The episode obviously immediately sparked controversy from the broadcaster and the journalist, known for often asking Biden sudden questions during conferences and events.

Doorcy himself later reported that he had received a direct call from the President who apologized for the sentence saying that his words had “nothing personal.” The reporter explained that he accepted the apology and wanted to continue to “try to ask questions that others do not ask.