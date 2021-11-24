Biden invites Taiwan (and not China) to the summit for democracy – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

On 9 and 10 December 110 countries will participate in the summit. Beijing has expressed strong opposition to the American move. Also absent from Russia and Turkey

FROM THE CORRESPONDING BEIJING 110 countries have been invited by the White House for a virtual summit on democracy, scheduled for December 9 and 10. China is missing, but Joe Biden has called Taiwan, giving Beijing a new reason to ponder the “strategic ambiguity” of the United States.

The reaction of the People’s Republic of China, which considers Taiwan an unjustly separate province, was a script: “We express strong opposition” to this American moveBeijing Foreign Ministry spokesman said. “Taiwan has no other status than that of an integral part of China,” reiterated spokesman Zhao Lijian.

In fact, even the United States since 1979 has recognized the “One China” principle (the one ruled by Beijing) but continues to provide weapons and political support to the island. And even in the video summit with Xi Jinping on November 15, Joe Biden reiterated that America wants to maintain the status quo, namely to ensure the survival of the democratic Taipei government.

In addition to China, they are missing from the Washington State Department’s list of guests at the Democracy Summit Russia and Turkey, whose president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been called “an autocrat” by Biden. Not even Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Qatar are invited, which are also traditional allies of the USA. Instead there are Pakistan, India, Iraq.