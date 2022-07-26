Biden is almost recovered from covid and can exercise again

Washington, Jul 26 (EFE) .- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has almost no symptoms of covid-19 and feels well enough to return to exercise, his doctor, Kevin C., said Tuesday. O’Connor.

The symptoms presented by Biden, 79, have already “almost completely resolved,” O’Connor explained in the report he publishes every day on the president’s state of health.

According to the doctor, his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain “completely normal”, while his oxygen saturation remains “excellent”.

“The president now feels well enough to resume his daily exercise routine,” O’Connor said.

The White House announced on Thursday that Biden had contracted covid-19 and this Saturday noted that, according to preliminary results, he “probably” contracted the BA.5 subvariant of the omicron strain, responsible for between 75 and 80% of COVID-19 infections in the United States.

The president, who has received two doses of the vaccine and another two boosters, completed his treatment with the oral antiretroviral drug Paxlovid on Monday night.

This anticovid pill, manufactured by Pfizer, has been authorized in the US to treat moderate cases of coronavirus in adults and those over 12 years of age. The treatment lasts five days.

According to the White House protocol, which goes beyond the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), until Biden tests negative, he will not resume his tasks in person.

