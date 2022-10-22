Biden just defeated China’s chip industry

Semiconductors are among the most complex tools humans have ever invented.

They are also among the most expensive to manufacture.

The latest chips, the kind that power supercomputers and high-end smartphones, are densely packed with transistors so small they’re measured in nanometers.







Perhaps the only things more ingenious than the chips themselves are the machines used to build them.

These devices are capable of operating on almost unimaginably small scales, a fraction of the size of most viruses.

Some of the chip building machines take years to build and cost hundreds of millions of dollars each;

The Dutch company ASML, which makes the world’s only lithography machines capable of inscribing designs for the fastest chips, has produced just 140 of these devices in the past decade.

Which brings us to another surprising detail about microchips:

they are a triumph not only of technology but also of global trade and cooperation.

In the recently published “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology,” Chris Miller, professor of history at Tufts University, describes the geographic expansion of the semiconductor supply chain:

“A typical chip might be designed using blueprints from the UK-based, Japanese-owned company Arm by a team of engineers in California and Israel, using design software from the United States.

When a design is complete, it is shipped to a facility in Taiwan, which purchases ultrapure silicon wafers and specialty gases from Japan.

The design is carved out of silicon using some of the world’s most precise machines, which can etch, deposit and measure layers of materials just a few atoms thick.

These tools are mainly produced by five companies, one Dutch, one Japanese and three Californian, without which advanced chips are basically impossible to manufacture.

The chip is then packaged and tested, often in Southeast Asia, before being shipped to China to be assembled into a phone or computer.

The fragility of this convoluted process became apparent in last year’s COVID-induced chip shortages, which the White House has estimated cost the United States a full percentage point of economic output, or hundreds of billions of dollars.

But there is also something elegant and even comforting about the global diversity of the chip business.

As with oil, aircraft carriers, or nuclear weapons, the question of who controls the semiconductor industry has significant significance. geopolitical.

Chips are crucial ingredients not only in smartphones and laptops, but in almost everything in the modern world, including, most importantly, weapons, surveillance technology, and artificial intelligence systems.

Dominance of the industry in the wrong hands could be disastrous.

That is why I have been so impressed by the aggressive and creative way the Biden administration has gone about curbing China’s alarming decades-long effort to build a domestic semiconductor industry that is independent from the rest of the world.

This month, the Commerce Department announced a set of restrictions thatand prevent that China gets much of what it needs to establish a dominant position in the chip business.

The government said the rules were intended to block “sensitive technologies with military applications” from being acquired by China’s military and security services.

With few exceptions, the sanctions bar China from buying the best American chips and the machines to build them, or even hiring Americans to work on them.

Analysts I spoke with said the rules will devastate China’s domestic chip industry, which could set it back decades.

The rules “are an absolute landmark,” said Gregory Allen, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former director of AI strategy at the Department of Defense.

In a recent report, Allen writes that Biden’s restrictions “initiate a new US policy of actively strangling large segments of the Chinese tech industry, strangling with intent to kill.”

Considering the ways China could use advanced chips, including expanding its dystopian regime of surveillance and repression powered by AI, the throttling is justified.

Semiconductors are one of the few sectors where China is still dependent on the rest of the world; the country spends more money on importing microchips each year than on oil.

The Chinese government has invested billions of dollars to “indigenize” the industry, but progress has been slow.

And in some of the most advanced areas of the business, Chinese semiconductor makers lag far behind their international competitors.

Allen says that until now, most US restrictions on China’s access to the best semiconductors were primarily directed at the Chinese military.

But China’s corporations are closely allied with China’s military, allowing the military to evade restrictions.

The new policy should make that substantially more difficult, as its restrictions apply to any entity in China, be it a branch of the military or a theoretically “civilian” corporation.

And the rules don’t stop only China from buying American semiconductor technology.

Through the Foreign Direct Products Regulation, parts of the regulations apply to any company in the world that uses US semiconductor technology.

So if a non-US chipmaker agrees to make chips designed in China, it could lose access to US chip-making machines that it can’t get anywhere else.

Finally, there are the restrictions on US personnel.

China is desperately short of engineers and executives with experience in the semiconductor business, and many of its companies in the sector employ Americans in high-ranking positions.

The new restrictions bar all “US persons,” both US citizens and green card holders, from continuing to work in the Chinese semiconductor industry.

(The rules allow people to apply for exemptions to the rule.)

How can China respond?

One way is by circumventing the rules.

The country has long been a master at dodging sanctions, and microchips are small and potentially easy to smuggle.

It’s also unclear how well the Bureau of Industry and Security, the Commerce Department agency in charge of export controls, will be able to enforce the rules.

“BIS’s to-do list has grown tremendously and its budget hasn’t increased at all,” Allen told me.

Allen also cautioned that we don’t know how serious China’s provocation might be to consider these rules.

He noted that in the run-up to the attack on Pearl Harbor, it was the United States’ refusal to sell oil to japan which led the latter to conclude that it was “functionally at war” with the United States.

Semiconductor rules are tighter than our oil restrictions in Japan.

“But will China see it that way?” Allen asked. “I doubt it a bit.”

On the other hand, what choice does the United States have?

“These technologies are going to be the foundation of economic strength for decades to come, and there are significant concerns about what the world would look like if China were to win the game,” said Martijn Rasser, a senior fellow at the Center for New American Technology and Security.

“It would not be a world I would want to live in, and I don’t think most Americans or most of our friends and allies would want to live in it either.”

