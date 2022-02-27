Biden launches the cyberwar alert and orders to raise shields against Russia

The 7,830 kilometers between Washington and Kiev may create a relative sense of security in the United States in the face of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In the middle of the year 2022, an erroneous perception. Joe Biden is aware of this and, through the FBI and security agencies, has launched the war alert, specifically cyberwar, so that both the public sector and companies and citizens raise cyber protection shields against possible attacks from ransomware (data hijacking and blackmail), or any other forms of hacking that may come from Russia.





Peter Millan

“If Moscow pursues cyber attacks against our businesses and critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond. For months we have worked closely with the private sector to strengthen cyber defenses and improve our ability to respond to Russian cyber attacks,” Biden said Thursday after the start of Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine.

A cyber attack on the US or another NATO partner could decide the Alliance’s involvement in the war

The intervention could be worth as an injection of morale. But, as the cybersecurity expert and former US counterterrorism chief Richard Clarke pointed out yesterday on CNN, “no nation is well prepared” to defend against massive and hybrid cyberattacks, characterized by their complexity and the difficulty in determining the real authors, often hidden behind “independent” gangs.

More than a threat, cyberwar is a reality that can worsen. The cyber offensives against Ukraine’s parliament, various ministries and not a few military personnel with which Russia is accompanying the invasion are a warning to all the countries that oppose it and fight it. Analysts believe that Ukrainian systems can, through their international connections, serve as a gateway for intrusions beyond their borders.

A Spanish contribution

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska exchanged more than good words when he traveled to Washington this week to meet with US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Although the visit went unnoticed as it coincided with the invasion of Ukraine, the minister received and provided key information on cybersecurity. The US has been fighting cyberattacks for 20 years, including the Russian ones. But since 2011, Spain has had the National Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures, plus a cyber protection plan together with the industry. Washington, which created the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2018, is interested in the Spanish experience. This is what Mayorkas told Marlaska while confessing Biden and his team’s fear of a possible large-scale Russian cyberattack.

In the US, critical infrastructure, large corporations and banks are of particular concern. Especially since Biden and his allies have imposed harsh sanctions that are very focused on the Russian financial system.

Last year, Biden handed Putin a list of 16 areas that “should be left out” of cyberattacks. The list includes water, energy, water and sanitation, food, health, financial services, communications and government entities, all vital for the country’s security.

A wide-ranging offensive in any of these sectors, either in the US or in any NATO member country, would open the debate on the possible application of article 5 of the Alliance, according to which the attack on one of the partners it is the attack on the entire club; that is, it would be a declaration of war that could decide NATO’s involvement in the war, even with conventional weapons. Well, the organization already considers cyberspace as one more military domain, for all purposes.

For now, and despite Washington’s enormous fear of the evolution of events – and its long experience in Russian cyberattacks – yesterday we were not there but how to assist Ukraine. Biden approved $350 million in additional military aid to the country, plus another $250 million in general economic aid. Nothing seems to be enough.





