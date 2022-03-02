Biden lays out his COVID-19 plan: Time to get back to work

President Joe Biden declared that “it is time for Americans to get back to work” as he announced new plans to safely return people to their normal activities after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic.

Biden used his State of the Union address to announce that his administration was going to launch the so-called “test-to-treat” initiative to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for HIV. virus detection tests.

He also highlighted the progress made against the pandemic since last year, with a drastic reduction in cases, vaccines and tests readily available, as well as new therapies soon to be more accessible.

“Tonight I can say that we are safely moving forward, getting back to business as usual,” Biden said. “It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great urban centers again.”

His comments came before the White House releases a new “National Preparedness Plan for COVID-19” on Wednesday.

The White House assured that it will be “a roadmap that will allow us to move forward safely, and maintain and build on the achievements we have made in the last 13 months.”

In his remarks, Biden said that in addition to kicking off the new antiviral initiative, his administration will allow Americans to request another round of free testing from the government.

An antiviral pill from Pfizer has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by 90%. By the end of the month, according to the government, there will be a million pills available, and twice as many will be ready for use by April.

A White House official said the test-to-treat plan will initially roll out to hundreds of pharmacies across the country, including CVS, Walgreens and Kroger stores.

People who test positive at the centers will be able to obtain antiviral pills right then and there for immediate use.