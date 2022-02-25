Biden made a decision on his Supreme Court nominee

This is how a judge of the US Supreme Court is chosen. 2:34

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has made a decision on his first Supreme Court appointee, people familiar with the selection said Thursday, and his landmark selection of the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court will be revealed as soon as this Friday.

The precise timing of the announcement remains uncertain, given the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but a ceremony this Friday would mark two years to the day Biden made his initial pledge to select the first African-American female judge during a 2020 primary debate. in South Carolina.

But even if the announcement is delayed beyond Friday afternoon, aides said, it will take place no later than Monday, the eve of the State of the Union address.

The first step of the carefully orchestrated launch calls for the president to formally offer the lifetime job, a step that was scheduled to take place Thursday night or Friday morning in hopes of preserving secrecy.

People familiar with the matter declined to say whether the offer had been extended by the president, who focused on the Russia crisis, but confirmed that he had made his decision.

Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a trip to Louisiana scheduled for this Friday, prompting speculation that an announcement would be forthcoming.