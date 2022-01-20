Biden: «Moscow will invade Ukraine and pay for it. Republicans sabotage my agenda “

Listen to the audio version of the article

He believes that Russia will invade Ukraine. He admits that Americans are frustrated by the pandemic and its handling, as well as worried and hurt by inflation. And he denounces that his agenda, from social reforms to electoral ones, is blocked today, pointing the finger at an extremist republican opposition.

Joe Biden, in his first all-out press conference in ten months, the second of his presidency, over the course of two hours alternated frank tones about the dangers on the horizon, accusations and polemics against opponents, admissions of missteps and defenses of the results obtained by its administration. And also some confusing and ambiguous statements. Toni who on the whole reflected a President in difficulty, besieged by polls that see him trudging with an approval rate between 33% and 40%. And that he will now have to commit to trying to unlock at least some of his paralyzed initiatives and to lead a campaign ahead of the Midterm elections for the renewal of Congress, which threatens to pass into Republican hands and cripple the rest of his term in the White House. “It was a year of challenges, but also of enormous progress – he summed up speaking first of all on the domestic front – But for all the progress that has been made, I know that there is a lot of frustration and fatigue in the country”.

Russia

“My guess is that he will move, he has to do something,” Bidenl said of Moscow leader Vladimir Putin and his new aggression in Kiev in preparation. “Will it test the West, the United States, NATO, in the most meaningful way possible? I expect so. But I also believe it will pay a heavy price which it now underestimates. And he will regret his actions, ”he said, alluding to the sanctions that Washington has threatened in the event of an invasion. Biden later partially backtracked on his prediction: “I don’t think he’s made up his mind yet,” he said, referring to Putin, also indicating that he might ask him for a face-to-face meeting. “I think he doesn’t want open warfare.” Biden also admitted that there are differences between Western alliances over possible sanctions and responses to Moscow. And he added further ambiguity by asserting that an American and allied response could be different – less severe – in the event of “minor incursions” into Ukraine by Russia rather than a real invasion. The White House later made it clear that Biden was only referring to proportionate responses to “non-military” offensives, such as cyber attacks.

Covid

Biden said he was satisfied with the response given to the pandemic and first of all boasted the vaccination campaign, which reached almost two thirds of Americans. But he recognized shortcomings, for example on diagnostic tests. “Should we have done more and on tampons sooner? Yes, ”he said. A federal site to request tampons at home just took off this week. “The work isn’t done yet,” he continued. However, he said that the United States, in any case, will not return to lockdowns and school closures as at the beginning of the pandemic despite the new Omicron variation.

Inflation

The President has also tried to take on another specter head on, inflation. He said its surge, at a peak in 40 years, is painful for consumers. And he linked it to Covid: “It has created many economic complications, including rapid price increases in the world economy”. Biden recalled that “it is a crucial mission of the Federal Reserve to ensure that high prices do not take deep roots,” adding that he agrees with the prospect of accelerated interest rate hikes. As far as he is concerned, however, he indicated that the administration can combat high prices by facilitating the elimination of bottlenecks in the supply chain and ensuring better competition in the sectors of the economy.