World

Biden moved on Pope Francis: “He is a genuine and respectable man”

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

“I consider my relationship with him to be one in which I personally find a lot of comfort. He is a truly, truly genuine and respectable man, ”said US President Joe Biden during the press conference in Rome on the occasion of the end of the G20, while recounting his meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican. “When I lost a part of my soul. I lost my Beau, my son, Pope Francis came to the United States to meet not only President Obama but also the Catholic Church here. And I was asked to accompany him to the Philadelphia seminary anyway. And I did, but the wounds were still open. And before leaving and getting on the plane, the pope asked if he could meet my family. And we met in a hangar at Philadelphia airport. He talked to my family for a considerable amount of time, 10, 15 minutes about my son, Beau. And he didn’t talk about it generically. He knew him, he knew what he did, he knew who he was, he knew where he was going to school, he knew what he did, he knew what a man he was. He had such a cathartic impact on his children, my wife and our family, ”said a moved Joe Biden as he recalled his meeting with the pontiff in 2015 a few days after the death of his son Beau.

November 1, 2021 – Updated November 1, 2021, 08:17

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In Ethiopia, Tigray separatists say they have conquered the city of Dessie, north of the capital Addis Ababa

9 hours ago

Communion in Biden is an exception to the good. More courage, dear Pope

16 hours ago

G20 in Rome, Putin and Xi spoil the climate

20 hours ago

“Greta is right: only confused sophisms. But the commitment to vaccines is positive”

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button