Biden moved on Pope Francis: “He is a genuine and respectable man”

“I consider my relationship with him to be one in which I personally find a lot of comfort. He is a truly, truly genuine and respectable man, ”said US President Joe Biden during the press conference in Rome on the occasion of the end of the G20, while recounting his meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican. “When I lost a part of my soul. I lost my Beau, my son, Pope Francis came to the United States to meet not only President Obama but also the Catholic Church here. And I was asked to accompany him to the Philadelphia seminary anyway. And I did, but the wounds were still open. And before leaving and getting on the plane, the pope asked if he could meet my family. And we met in a hangar at Philadelphia airport. He talked to my family for a considerable amount of time, 10, 15 minutes about my son, Beau. And he didn’t talk about it generically. He knew him, he knew what he did, he knew who he was, he knew where he was going to school, he knew what he did, he knew what a man he was. He had such a cathartic impact on his children, my wife and our family, ”said a moved Joe Biden as he recalled his meeting with the pontiff in 2015 a few days after the death of his son Beau.