Biden: New attack submarine will strengthen security

US President Joe Biden speaks at the commissioning ceremony for the fast attack submarine USS Delaware in the port of Wilmington, Del., on April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

In a public ceremony delayed two years by the coronavirus pandemic, US President Joe Biden on Saturday commissioned the USS Delaware, a nuclear attack submarine, saying it will strengthen national security, though he made no reference to the situation created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I believe it is our sacred obligation as a nation to prepare and equip those troops that we send into dangerous situations and to care for them and their families when they return home,” Biden told a confirmed crowd of guests and dignitaries gathered. in a restricted area of ​​the Port of Wilmington.

The president noted that the latest U.S. Navy ship to bear the Delaware name “is part of a long tradition of proudly serving our nation and strengthening our nation’s security…not just ours, but that of our allies and partners around the world. In fact, she has been doing it for a long time.”

In April 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the United States, the USS Delaware was commissioned underwater, the first time that has been done with a Navy ship. She has been in training ever since.

Following Saturday’s ceremony, the president took a private tour of the submarine. He did not respond to press questions about Ukraine.

First Lady Jill Biden is the sponsor of the submarine, a symbolic role of good luck for the ship. In her statement, she said: Officers and crew of the USS Delaware, take charge of our ship and bring her to life.” The crew responded. “Yes, ma’am,” and as she clapped her hands, uniformed sailors ran after the crowd and down to the sub, lining up on the deck.

Saturday’s ceremony comes as the war continues in Ukraine and after Biden announced a budget proposal that proposes spending $795 billion on defense, an increase for the Pentagon.

The proposal was cataloged by Democrats as excessive, but Republican leaders described it as insufficient.