Biden: Nuclear Armageddon is the highest since crisis 62

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials talk about the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine of eight months.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, Biden said that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwas “a guy I know pretty well” and that the Russian leader “wasn’t kidding when he talked about the use of tactical or biological or chemical nuclear weapons.”

Biden He added: “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.” He suggested that Putin’s threat is real “because his army is, one might say, significantly underperforming.”

US officials have warned for months about the possibility of Russia can use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield. However, as recently as this week, they have said that they have seen no change in the nuclear forces of Russia requiring a change in the alert posture of US nuclear forces.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/10/07/a-man-in-front-of-a-desk-with-a-computer-bdc58c2f.png President Vladimir Putin. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

“We have seen no reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons imminently,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

Biden he also questioned Russian nuclear doctrine, warning that the use of a lower-yielding tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control and escalate into global destruction.

“I don’t think there is such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuke and not end up with Armageddon,” he said. Biden.

Speaking to Democratic donors, Biden said he was still “trying to figure out” Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.

“Where do you find a way out?” I ask Biden. “Where does he find himself in a position where he not only loses face, but loses significant power within himself?” Russia?”

Putin has repeatedly alluded to the use of his country’s vast nuclear arsenal, including last month when he announced plans to recruit Russian men to serve in Ukraine.

“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction…and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and to our people, we will certainly use all means at our disposal,” Putin said. on September 21, adding with a persistent look at the camera, “It’s not a hoax.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the United States has been “clear” with Russia about what would be the “consequences” of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“This is something that we are on the same page with, we take very seriously and communicate directly with Russiaincluding the kind of decisive responses the United States would have if they went down that dark path,” Sullivan said.

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyysaid Thursday that Putin understood that “the world will never forgive” a Russian nuclear attack.

“He understands that after the use of nuclear weapons he will no longer be able to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I am sure of that,” Zelenskyy said.