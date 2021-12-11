Biden on Tonight Show, ‘Popularity Down? People will understand ‘- Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 11 DEC – “Do the polls give my popularity down? I don’t pay attention anymore. I’m confident that people will understand, I will never disappoint the country”: this is how Joe Biden replied to comedian Jimmy Fallon, the host of ‘The Tonight Show’ broadcast on Nbc. The president has chosen one of the most followed and most popular programs on TV made in the USA to bring his message even to Americans who know little or no about his political and economic agenda.



Connected from his Wilmington, Delaware residence, where he usually travels for weekends, Biden talks about the fight against the pandemic and the deteriorating political climate after the four-year Trump presidency that makes everything more difficult. “People are afraid, worried – Biden explained – they are told many inaccurate things. Not about me, but about their situation. They are told that Armageddon is coming. But the truth is that the economy is growing like not ever for 60 years and unemployment is 4.2% “. But the president also talks about his life in the White House: “In there you have the distinct feeling that it is not your home, but the home of the people with many people who work there”: “There are those who tidy up the rooms, who folds our clothes, and the cooks on the second floor.



But we prepare breakfast by ourselves “, added the president.” So you make your own eggs? “, The host urged:” No, Jill makes those “, replied laughing the president referring to the first lady . “You brought the class back to the White House”, then closed Fallon. It is not the first time that Biden is a guest of the show: in 2016 he participated in the presence of ‘The Tonight Show’ as vice president eating an ice cream cone live with the comedian host. The first incumbent president to attend an evening show was Barack Obama in 2009, who then appeared in multiple programs targeting the general public until 2016, using these appearances as a powerful communication weapon, alongside the former first lady. Michelle. While Donald Trump snubbed this type of stage, perhaps fearing being the target of the irony of the comedians presenters. (ANSA).

