Biden, one failure after another: consensus at an all-time low, risks ko and fears of Trump’s return

Collapse after crash, Joe Biden’s first year was bankrupt. And the situation gets worse. Trump is there waiting, many already speak of “regret”. Republicans appear to be increasing in acclaim and credibility. Omicron risks plunging America back into the nightmare of a full pandemic. But not only. The president’s legislative agenda is almost definitively ditched by a member of his own party. Furthermore, inflation continues to drive prices up.

Biden, popularity at an all-time low

To all this we must add the flop in foreign policy, the one with the great failure of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led the country to return to the hands of the Taliban. All these elements have led from this summer to the progressive erosion of Biden’s popularity. It was 54% in April and has now plummeted to an all-time low of 41%.

The failure of the action

The tenant of the White House has not been able to bring order and competence in the management of things. And in these last weeks of the year, Biden again seems to have disavowed this promise, with the return to full emergency on the Covid front. And especially with the flop looming of the most important part of his recovery plan. This, after the sortie of Senator Joe Manchin, one of the centrist dem who has been holding Biden’s legislative agenda hostage for months. It has announced that it does not intend to vote for the Build Back Better.

The cold shower

A cold shower for the president’s hope of seeing the 1750 billion dollar package of social and environmental spending approved by the end of the year. A sort of 21st century “New Deal”, a “new green deal”, according to the slogan dear to the left dem, to revive America and the fate of its limping presidency.

The offensive of the Omicron variant

On the front of Covid, and the violent, sudden, unexpected explosion of the Omicron variant, Biden immediately ran for cover. He made a speech to the nation with which he urged not to fall “in panic”. “We are not in March 2020” and now there are vaccines and boosters to protect us. “I know you’re tired and frustrated, we all want this to end, but we’re still in it.”

Biden risks losing control of the Senate

The consequences of the severe political defeat inflicted by Manchin on Biden are also very serious. And we must not ignore the possible, remote but potentially devastating impact for the president, immediate consequences in the Senate in which the Democrats have a majority only thanks to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. By losing a senator, the dem would lose control of the Senate.