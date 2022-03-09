Biden ordered his government to study the digital dollar and other risks of cryptocurrencies

US President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Will the greenback change era? The president of United States, Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order requiring the government to weigh the risks and benefits of creating a digital dollar. from the central bank, as well as other issues related to cryptocurrencies, the White House said.

Biden’s Order it will require the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and other key agencies to prepare reports on “the future of money” and the role that cryptocurrencies will play.

Wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market, which topped $3 trillion in November, is essential to ensuring US national security, financial stability and competitiveness, and staving off the growing threat of cybercrime, they said. administration officials.

Analysts see the long-awaited executive order as a clear acknowledgment of the growing importance of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins and their potential consequences for the US and global financial systems.

“We must be very, very careful in our analysis because the implications” in case of adopting the digital dollar “would be very profound for the country whose currency is the main world reserve currency,” stressed a senior White House official, under anonymity. .

The worldwide rise of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and the growing use of digital payment systems, sparked interest (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

The senior official also assured that the most advanced digital currency projects in other countries or currency zones “do not threaten” the dominance of the dollar, that ensures the United States a privileged place in world finance.

According to the White House, more than 100 countries have launched digital currencies or are considering doing so.

The United States has been studying the project for some time, but until now there had been no coordinated efforts to launch a digital dollar.

The worldwide rise of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and the growing use of digital payment systems, sparked interest in creating an official digital currency.

Coins and bills

digital currency it is the dematerialized equivalent of coins and bills, which are actually direct credits to central banks. So, if it is official, it could then be used without going through the intermediary of a bank, which is currently necessary for these digital currencies.

States want to avoid leaving space to private actors or foreign powers.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

More broadly, the US president will also ask the federal administration to study the risks related to the development of cryptocurrencies, it is about financial risks or security risks, such as its use for criminal purposes that threaten national security in any way.

A senior official claimed that the US administration “will continue to strongly combat” any use of cryptocurrencies that serve “to avoid US sanctions and that also applies to Russia”, facing heavy Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine.

The same source, however, estimated that in the case of Russia, it does not think “that the use of cryptocurrencies is a viable means to evade financial sanctions” that seek to separate the country from world financial circuits.

The White House highlighted that, according to some studies, about 16% of American adults invested in or used cryptocurrencies.

“The development of digital assets offers the opportunity for the United States to reinforce its dominance in finance and technology, but it also has important consequences for consumer protection, financial stability, national security and the environment,” the statement said. .

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

