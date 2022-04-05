Biden orders long-term COVID initiative

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a new, long-running national COVID research program, directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating illness.

Biden assigned the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate a new urgent initiative of several federal agencies, taking advantage of studies already underway by the National Institutes of Health.

The president also directed federal agencies to support patients and physicians by providing science-based best practices to treat long-term COVID, maintaining access to health insurance coverage, and protecting the rights of workers as they deal with the uncertainties of the COVID-19 crisis. trouble. Of particular concern are the effects on mental health.

Long-term COVID is a set of medium- and long-term effects experienced after recovering from the illness, and can include blackouts, breathing problems, pain, and fatigue. It is estimated to affect up to 1 in 3 people who recover from COVID-19, although the severity and duration of symptoms vary. Despite intense research, the causes of long-standing COVID are still not understood, and treatment is largely focused on helping patients deal with symptoms while trying to balance their daily routines.

The White House also acknowledged that long-term COVID appears to be a disability, meaning patients may be entitled to the protection of federal laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of health problems.

“The administration recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in new members of the disability community, and has had a tremendous impact on people with disabilities,” a White House statement said.

Some independent experts praised the Biden administration for having a plan to respond to an emerging need, but pointed to the lack of a timetable for delivering results.

“It is a very important step for the Biden administration to recognize that long-term COVID is real, that it is a significant threat, and that much more needs to be done,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner.