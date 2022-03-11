Biden orders to evaluate the creation of a digital currency in the US

By Jason Abbruzzese and Kevin Collier – NBCnews

An American digital currency is on the horizon.

The Joe Biden administration is supporting the research and development of a “Central Bank of the United States Digital Currency,” or CBDC.

The move is part of a sweeping executive order the president signed Wednesday urging the federal government to explore the possible uses and regulations of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.

“My Administration attaches the utmost urgency to research and development efforts into potential design and deployment options for a United States CBDC,” the executive order says.

The order calls for a wide variety of agencies to begin investigating and reporting on a range of issues related to digital currencies, from design and security to financial and social repercussions.

“We know that the implications of the possible issuance of a digital dollar are profound. They are extraordinarily spacious,” a senior administration official told reporters in a call Tuesday.

Although a US digital currency wouldn’t necessarily change much in terms of everyday experiences like buying goods and services, economists say it could transform central and commercial banking, as well as government sanctions, banking accessibility and taxation.

“The potential is enormous and very interesting”said David Yermack, a professor and chair of the finance department at New York University.

The executive order will ask the government to investigate the technical needs of a digital currency and advocate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue its research and development, according to a fact sheet published by the White House.

The Federal Reserve published a parliamentary document in January on the possible creation of a CBDC that would complement existing payment systems. It concluded that this measure could make payments cheaper and easier for consumers, but could also pose a risk to the stability of the US financial system.

The United States would not be the first country with a digital currency. China has introduced its own CBDC and already has more than 140 million people who have opened digital “wallets”. Many other countries have launched or are developing digital currencies. The Bahamian sand dollar is considered to be one of the most successful digital currencies in the world.

Yermack said the Biden administration’s move pointed to something inevitable given the global trend toward digital currencies.

“It is not a question of yes or no, but when. Once central banks start adopting the technology, it’s game over,” he opined.

Digital currencies also open up new possibilities for government policy, according to Michael Bordo, professor of economics and director of the Center for Monetary and Financial History at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, on March 4, 2022, in Washington. Patrick Semansky / AP

A digital currency could make the kind of coronavirus pandemic stimulus payments nearly instantaneous and much more efficient, reaching people who have so far been unbanked.

Bordo pointed to the digital currency of the Bahamas as an example of how people without a bank account can benefit.

“They found that it really worked, and they figured out ways to make it really simple, because there are a lot of very low-income people who don’t have bank accounts,” Bordo recalled.

In addition to consumer benefits, a US digital currency would offer the Federal Reserve a new tool that economists have only previously theorized about: negative interest rates.

Controlling interest rates is the Fed’s main way of stimulating or cooling the economy, but it has its limits. Banks can only lower interest rates on normal money to a certain point, known as the zero limit, leaving central banks with little choice when interest rates are already low and the economy needs a boost.

With a digital currency, the zero limit does not exist, allowing you to act aggressively when necessary.

“If the money is electronic, the government can just erase 2% of your money every year. I think this is going to become a necessity just because of demographic changes in the world,” Yermack explained.

Bordo also noted negative rates as an important feature of digital currencies.

“I think it’s something that could change the rules for the Fed,” he said.

Despite all the theoretical possibilities, an American digital currency faces many obstacles. Bordo noted that commercial banks have a vested interest in opposing this technology.

“Getting this to go ahead is going to be a big project”he opined.

However, the momentum for government-backed digital currencies is growing. Yermack has advised major governments looking to start their own currencies as more countries adopt theirs. “The others are probably going to adopt it in a domino effect very quickly,” she said.

“Two years ago everyone ridiculed this. Now it is what is fashionable”, said Yermack.