Biden Plan Shatters Crypto, Bitcoin And Etherum Collapse By Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The new US $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan did not have a positive backlash on the crypto world, with and down 8% ($ 60,470) and 10% ($ 4,275), respectively. Also bad,, and the other major digital currencies.

Triggering sales on virtual currencies is the new taxation included in the bipartisan infrastructure law signed last night by Joe Biden, which expands the definition of “broker” for the purposes of the Internal Revenue Service. For crypto investors, the biggest concern is the extent of the definition itself, as many fear the word “broker” will also be extended to miners and other traders.

The bill also requires all brokers to report transactions over $ 1,000 under the current tax code, verify the sender’s personal information, record their social security number, the nature of the transaction, and report the transaction to government entities within 15 days of the same, as reported by CoinDesk.

Headwinds also coming from China, where the National Development and Reform Commission said it will consider “punitive electricity prices” in what will turn into another crackdown on cryptocurrency mining, after declaring bitcoin illegal. , ether and tether in the third quarter.

“We have noticed that Bitfinex is experiencing higher sales and new short position openings,” Matthew Dibb, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds, told CoinDesk. Although the liquidations [chiusura forzata di posizioni lunghe] so far they are quite low by historical standard and funding rates are approaching flat ones, we could see further cooling of BTC in the short term as momentum starts to slow. “

For Martin Cheung, an options trader at Pulsar Trading Capital, the downward move “represents a healthy correction” and “could extend further to $ 60,000 or possibly $ 55,000”. “We have seen bearish flows in the options market since the end of last week,” Cheung told CoinDesk, adding that “put-call skews have turned bearish.”