Biden presents his new German Shepherd puppy: it’s called Commander- Corriere.it

a birthday present from brother James and sister-in-law Sara. He joins Major, who however no longer lives in the White House. And a cat will also arrive in January

New tenant in the White House: a german shepherd puppy given to the US president Joe Biden last November 20, the day of his 79th birthday, by his brother James and his sister-in-law Sara. Already spotted in recent days while running around in the garden, it is called Commander and was officially introduced by its illustrious owner with a video shared on Monday on Twitter.

Welcome home, Commander, the video reads. Born on September 1st, the lively four-legged not the first German Shepherd to join the family. In 2018 Biden and first lady Jill also adopted Major, the first foundling owned by a stars and stripes president. In April he returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after having spent a training period elsewhere for biting a security guard, then, as confirmed by official sources, he was once again moved to a quieter environment by friends of the family. In June, however, he was dead Champ, the dog the couple were most fond of. He was 13 and, in fact, now his place has been taken by the newcomer.