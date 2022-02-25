Biden promises to release oil reserves to protect from the impact of rising prices

US President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday to release oil from the strategic reserve if necessary to protect consumers from the impact of rising prices.

Prices are on the rise due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the prospect that supplies from Russia will be affected.

Washington “will release additional barrels of oil when conditions warrant,” Biden said, noting that “Americans are already suffering.”

In addition, he advanced that the United States is working with allies in a “collective release of strategic oil reserves of the main energy-consuming countries.”

The US government had begun in November to market a certain amount of its strategic reserves to curb the rise in oil prices, which began before the spike in Ukraine.

Last week alone, the government withdrew 2.4 million barrels from strategic oil reserves to increase supply, the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) said on Thursday.

Likewise, the EIA indicated that crude oil reserves increased considerably last week: by 4.5 million barrels, reaching 416 million barrels, while analysts expected them to remain stable.

Oil prices hit a high since 2014, topping $100 a barrel on Thursday.

Biden’s announcement clearly put a stop to price increases. At 1930 GMT, a barrel of North Sea Brent for April delivery rose 2.74% to $99.49, after rising 7% earlier in the day to $104.

In New York, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) through April rose 1.16% to $93.13 from a rise of more than 5% before the speech.