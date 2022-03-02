Biden promotes economic recovery, denounces Russia in speech

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for clarity from a English Version.

In his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden sought to revive parts of his national agenda while highlighting recovery from the pandemic and actions to deter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nevada Democratic Congresswomen Susie Lee and Dina Titus said Biden and the party need only look to Nevada for a pandemic success story, though Lee cautioned that more needs to be done.

Biden attributed the country’s recovery to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP), which provided funds to increase vaccination, COVID-19 testing and economic recovery. That measure became law in March and provided $6.7 billion for Nevada.

Biden received a big boo from Republicans when he compared the 2017 GOP tax cut unfavorably to the ARP.

Nevada Republican Congressman Mark Amodei said in an interview Monday that with inflation at a 40-year high, a surge of undocumented immigrants on the southern border, and conflicts abroad, he doesn’t see much room for praise.

“[E]This is a pretty unstable time,” Amodei said.

The speech was also an effort to help Biden boost his low approval ratings, which could be a drag on Democratic candidates in the midterms; including Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who is expected to enter one of the most competitive races of the 2022 cycle.

Biden’s speech comes as his Build Back Better Act (Build Back Better, BBB) The nearly $1.75 trillion bill — which would fund child care, health care and climate change — has stalled in the Senate. Opposition came from West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who criticized the bill for its scope and cost.

Biden’s report comes just as his administration is helping lead a coalition of allied nations that have imposed a crippling series of sanctions against Russia.

Biden also announced that the country would join its allies in closing US airspace to all Russian commercial flights, further isolating Russia, and adding additional pressure to its economy.

Regarding immigration issues, the president mentioned that the current system needs to be “fixed” and that a path to citizenship must be created for DREAMers, beneficiaries of temporary status programs, farm workers and essential employees.

Biden pointed out that US laws must be revised so that companies have workers and families do not have to wait decades to be reunited.

“Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s economically smart,” he said. “That’s why immigration reform has the support of everyone from unions to religious leaders to the US Chamber of Commerce. Let’s do it once and for all.”

Democrats, including Biden and other Latino members of Congress, had promised to add an immigration provision in the BBB, but the bill stalled, as it would need all 50 Democratic votes in the Senate to pass; in addition to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

So far three proposals have been rejected and it is unclear whether the BBB can be the legislative vehicle to address immigration.