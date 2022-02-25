Biden: ‘Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will suffer the consequences’

World leaders condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a “brutal” act, and quickly imposed heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and many of the country’s oligarchs.

“Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will suffer the consequences,” said US President Joe Biden.

Almost in unison, the United States, the European Union and other Western allies announced a round of punitive measures against Russian banks and major companies, and imposed export controls in order to deprive the country’s industries and military of semiconductors. and other high-tech products.

From the United States to Western Europe, to Japan, South Korea and Australia, nations lined up to denounce the Kremlin as the outbreak of fighting raised fears for the shape Europe will take. The invasion initially sent stocks crashing and oil prices soaring on fears of rising food and fuel costs.

Western countries and their allies have been unwilling to send troops to Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, and risk a wider war on the continent. But NATO has reinforced its members in Eastern Europe as a precaution against the possibility of attack against them as well.

“Make no mistake: We will defend all allies against any attack on every inch of NATO territory,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Meanwhile, countries have begun to take steps to isolate Moscow in the hope of forcing it to pay such a high price that it will have no choice but to change course.

Biden has, for the time being, refrained from imposing some of the harshest sanctions, such as Russia’s exclusion from the SWIFT payment system, which allows bank-to-bank money transfers around the world. Ukraine’s president called for Russia to be kicked out of SWIFT, but the United States has raised concerns about possible damage to European economies.

EU leaders held an emergency summit and agreed on sanctions covering, among others, the financial, energy and transport sectors, as well as several Russian individuals. In a statement, the leaders said the moves would have “massive and serious consequences” for Russia.

Details won’t be available until Friday at the earliest.

“We want to cut off Russian industry from technologies that are desperately needed today to build the future,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte noted that “it’s about Russia’s leadership and being ruthless on finances and the economy.”

For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced financial restrictions and export controls. In addition, Britain will also ban Russia’s flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at British airports.

Johnson called the attack on Ukraine “horrible and brutal,” and of Putin he said: “Now we see him for what he is: a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”

Canada has imposed sanctions that will affect 58 individuals and entities, including members of the Russian elite and their families, the Wagner paramilitary group, and major Russian banks. The punitive measures, announced after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a virtual G7 meeting, will also cover members of the Russian Security Council, including key cabinet ministers.

In the days before the attack, Germany suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

Along with Stoltenberg and Johnson, von der Leyen called the invasion a “brutal” attack on an independent nation that threatened “stability in Europe and the international peace order as a whole.”

The new US sanctions also target military and financial institutions in Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbor. Russia is using Belarus as a staging point for the movement of soldiers into Ukraine.

Separately, the UN Security Council is expected to vote on Friday on a resolution condemning Russia and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all its forces. But it is certain that Moscow will veto it.

At a time when relations between the superpowers are sharpening, China was alone in not condemning the attack and accused the United States and its allies of aggravating the crisis.

In a clear defense of Moscow, China “called on the parties to respect each other’s legitimate security concerns.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said “all sides should work for peace instead of escalating tensions or exaggerating the possibility of war,” language China has consistently used to criticize countries. of the West in the crisis.

China went further and approved the import of wheat from Russia, a move that could reduce the impact of Western sanctions. Russia, one of the largest wheat producers, would be vulnerable if foreign markets were closed.

The potential repercussions go beyond economics and geopolitics. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fears the crisis will further distract global attention from helping the world’s least vaccinated continent fight COVID-19.