Biden: “Putin thought he could divide us”, but he was “wrong”

Washington D.C. – President Joe Biden stressed tonight that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwas mistaken in thinking that he was going to divide NATO with the invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected attempts at diplomacy. He thought that the West and NATO would not respond. And he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready,” Biden said.

Biden’s first official message to Congress on the status of the United States comes as the war in Ukraine intensifies, the spread of the COVID-19there has been rising inflation and his approval rating in public opinion has fallen to 37%.

His message comes a week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused hundreds of deaths and displaced more than 500,000 people.

The United States and its allies have imposed harsh financial sanctions against the Russian banking system, businesses and oligarchs, while increasing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“Throughout our history we have learned this lesson: when dictators don’t pay the price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world continue to mount. That is why the NATO Alliance was created to ensure peace and stability in Europe after World War II.”Biden indicated.

In terms of the US economy, President Biden urged Congress to carry out measures that increase the productive capacity of the United States and make it possible to combat inflation.

For Biden, it is possible to reduce the price of products and the fiscal deficit. He has advanced that he will promote measures to revitalize manufacturing.

“One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Reduce costs, not salaries. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in the United States. More jobs where you can make a good living in America,” she maintained.

For Biden, this is the time to pass initiatives that encourage more production in the United States. “Instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let’s make it American. Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy’. I call it building a better America. My plan to fight inflation will reduce costs and the deficit”Biden will point out.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that President Biden will also use his message to present a strategy aimed at reinforcing attention to the mental health crisis in the United States, which has worsened amid the isolations caused by the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

“We must dramatically expand the supply, diversity, and cultural competency of our mental health and substance use disorder workforce … and increase both the opportunities and incentives for them to serve in areas of greatest need,” he said. the White House, in a fact sheet.

Biden will emphasize that the mental health of young people has been particularly affected by COVID-19, which has disrupted their routines, caused social isolation, anxiety and learning loss.

“More than half of parents express concern about the mental well-being of their children. An initial study found that students are about five months behind in math and four months behind in reading, compared to students before the pandemic,” the White House added.

In his message, President Biden will indicate that his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins in October, will allocate $700 million in programs such as the National Health Service Corps, and others that offer training and access to scholarships and payment of loans to physicians dedicated to mental health care who are committed to serving rural communities “and other underserved communities.”

On the other hand, Biden will announce that he will appoint a Chief Prosecutor to investigate fraud related to the pandemic, including identity theft, the White House reported. He will also talk about the rise in crime and his administration’s efforts to invest in “prevention” and curb interstate arms trafficking.