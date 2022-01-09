Biden ready to respond to Russia with “harsh” sanctions in case of invasion – Corriere.it

from Paolo Foschi

The plan to discourage Putin unveiled by the New York Times on the eve of the bilateral meetings in Geneva

The tension is still rising on the Washington-Moscow axis on the Ukraine case. The Bi

den and his allies are working to develop a series of very harsh financial, technological and military sanctions against Russia. Punitive measures that would take effect immediately after a possible invasion of Ukraine

. The reports on New York Times on the eve of the start of the Geneva bilateral talks. The US goal is to make it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin what it would be the cost to pay for a force action against Kiev. In recent weeks, the US alert level has risen, because even if part of the Moscow troops massed on the border have been recalled, there are still continuous movements of men and troops, as has been the case for a long time now. At the end of December Surprisingly, Putin had asked for and obtained a telephone interview with Joe Biden, but diplomatic relations, despite the 50 minutes of confrontation, remain very difficult.

The sanctions under study by Washington and its allies, again according to the rumors of the newspaper, would be aimed at excluding the main Russian financial institutions from all global transactions, to impose an embargo on ‘made in USA’ technology aimed at the defense, aerospace and consumer industry sectors. Furthermore, the US strategy would foresee support from Ukrainian insurgent groups to push them into guerrilla actions against the military occupation of Moscow.

Financially, the idea would be to exclude Russia from the Swift system which regulates financial transactions between more than 1,100 banks in 200 countries, as happened with Iran. Such a move could cause liquidity problems and would have repercussions on Moscow’s trade with foreign countries. The New York Times itself specifies for that no decision has been made yet. It is a high-impact plan – written in the article that reports the words of a source in the administration – that quick response that did not occur in 2014, the year of the Russian occupation of the Crimean peninsula.

The Ukrainian issue followed very closely across Europe and has reopened the internal debate in Finland on NATO membership, as told in the Corriere by Andrea Marinelli.

The theme is very much felt in the easternmost of the Scandinavian countries and the fear of Putin’s Russia’s expansionist aims increased after the annexation of Crimea in Moscow. Now, with the very high tension, many are asking Finland’s entry into NATO, while Moscow, as a condition for not invading the Ukrainian Donbass region, wants a ban on the expansion of the Atlantic alliance in Eastern Europe. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin want to have their hands free and have already declared that Helsinki reserves the option to join the North Atlantic Treaty at any time.