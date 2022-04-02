Biden releases a record amount of oil to stop price rises – USA – International

US President Joe Biden ordered this Thursday the release of one million barrels of oil a day for the next six months, a record amount with which he hopes to stop the rise in gasoline prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Biden announced this measure in statements to the press at the White House and linked the increase in the cost of gasoline, at a price of 1.05 dollars per liter, to the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Our prices are going up because of Putin’s actions. There is not enough supply. And the bottom line is that if we want lower gas prices, we need to have more oil supply right now,” Trump said.

This is an unprecedented measure, because never in world history has oil been released at this rate, according to the White House.

The plan will serve to add a total of 180 million barrels of oil to the global market (1 million a day for 180 days or 6 months), but the impact could be relative because the US contribution only accounts for 1% of overall demand.

In addition, Russia has stopped putting on the market about 3 million barrels a day.

Biden revealed that he is coordinating with his allies around the world and expects other nations to contribute between 30 and 50 million barrels.

To try to lower energy prices, the president will resort to the strategic reserves of the United States, located in large underground chains on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and where there are currently about 600 million barrels.

Those reserves were created in 1975 after the Arab embargo that raised prices and, since then, they have been used to increase the supply of oil during wars or natural disasters.

Biden has already ordered the release of oil from his strategic reserves twice: 50 million in November and another 30 million on March 1 after the start of the war in Ukraine, although neither action had a significant impact on oil prices. gasoline, diesel and other fuels derived from petroleum.

Fines for oil companies that do not produce

Biden hopes the crude release will function as a kind of “wartime bridge” until the United States ramps up domestic production.

In order to encourage this production, the president asked the US Congress to implement a “use it or lose it” policy, which will consist of fining those US companies that have rented public land and are not using it to produce energy .

The United States has been producing its own oil for years thanks to hydraulic fracturing and other forms of extraction; But when energy prices plummeted during the pandemic, many companies abandoned oil wells because it was not profitable for them to continue exploiting them.

Partly for that reason, right now the US energy industry is not using 12 million acres (4.9 million hectares) of federal land, despite the fact that they have approved 9,000 production permits.

Biden, however, explained that the demand for crude oil has recovered with the end of the isolation policies of the pandemic and accused the companies of taking advantage of the situation to not produce, cause a rise in prices and accumulate profits, which they reached 80,000 million dollars last year.

“I tell the companies that enough is enough (…). This is not the time to accumulate record profits. This is the time to take a step forward for the good of our country. We need to respond to Vladimir Putin,” Biden stressed, who repeated on several occasions that the rise in prices is making American families suffer.

The Biden government wants domestic production to increase this year at a rate of one million more barrels per day and next year up to an additional 700,000 barrels per day.

Minerals to propel clean energy

Despite trying to increase domestic oil production, Biden reiterated his commitment to combating climate change and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

With that objective in mind, the president invoked the “Law of Production for Defense” dating from the start of the Korean War in 1950 and allowing it to intervene in the private sector to increase the production of so-called rare earths and other essential raw materials to build electric vehicles, wind turbines or solar panels.

Specifically, the Biden administration wants to support domestic production of the minerals used to build high-capacity batteries: lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese. This strategy will also serve to reduce dependence on China, which has almost a monopoly in the production of rare earths.

