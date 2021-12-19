Biden remembers his first wife who died in a car accident in 1972 with their little daughter

US President Joe Biden commemorated the 49th anniversary of the car accident in which his first wife Neilla and 13-month-old daughter Naomi Christina died on Saturday by visiting their graves in the cemetery behind the church of Saint Joseph on the Brandywine. in Delaware. The wife of the future president, newly elected to the Senate for the first time in 1972, had gone out in a car with her little girl and her older children, Beau and Hunter, aged four and three, who were seriously injured, to go and buy the Christmas tree.

The president went to the cemetery with his second wife Jill, with whom he had another daughter, Ashley. In 2015 Biden had lost another son, Beau, who died of brain cancer.

The tragedy of the deaths of his wife and young daughter haunted him early in his Senate career and was a cornerstone of his presidency, with Biden recently opening a speech in Minnesota noting how two of the former senators of that been helped him make it.