Biden rescinds Afghanistan’s designation as a non-NATO strategic ally

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has notified the US Congress on Wednesday of his intention to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as the main non-NATO ally, after appointment in 2012 by then President Barack Obama.

“In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended, I communicate my intention to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Principal Non-NATO Ally,” Biden said in a letter to the president. of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and shared by the White House.

In this way, Afghanistan has ceased to be part of the group of countries that do not belong to the Atlantic Alliance and that the United States considers important allies, such as Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan or Colombia. It joined in 2012 following the appointment of former President Barack Obama.

This designation does not include a bilateral defense pact with the United States, although it does provide a variety of military and financial advantages that could not otherwise be obtained by non-NATO countries.

After the Biden Administration announced the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after more than 20 years of military operation, the Taliban took Kabul on August 15, 2021 without any resistance. The current Afghan government has not yet been officially recognized by any state.