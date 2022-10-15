Biden says ‘enough’ after Raleigh shooting that killed five

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, condemned this Friday the shooting perpetrated by a 15-year-old boy who killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, and again asked Congress to restrict the trade in assault rifles.

“Stop. We have cried and prayed for too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of mass shootings. Too many families have had spouses, parents and children taken away forever,” the president said in a statement.

The Democratic leader affirmed that his Administration has promoted “historic measures” to curb shootings, including the first gun control law in almost 30 years, but added: “We must do more.”

“We have to pass the ban on assault weapons. The American people support this common sense decision to get weapons of war off our streets,” he claimed.

He recalled that the Democratic majority in the Lower House has already approved the veto on assault rifles and asked the Senate to do the same, where Republicans have blocked the measure. “Send it to my desk and I’ll sign it,” he said.

The five fatalities of the Raleigh attack They are Police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work, three women and a teenager.

The 15-year-old who carried out the attack is in a hospital in police custody in serious condition.

In the statement, the president offered his condolences and those of the first lady, Jill Biden, for the relatives of the victims of Raleigh, another “community shaken and destroyed” by a shooting, he said.

Likewise, he thanked the security forces that attended the scene of the events and explained that his Administration is working “closely” with the governor of North Carolina, RoyCooper.

The United States has recorded serious shootings this year, like the racist massacre in a buffalo supermarket (New York)the massacre in a school in Uvalde (Texas) and the attack on the Independence Day parade in Highland Park (Illinois).

“It’s only been five months since Buffalo and Uvalde, and there are too many mass shootings across America, including some that don’t even make the news,” Biden lamented.

So far this year, the US has seen more than 500 “mass shootings” across the country, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which considers attacks with at least four victims to be “massive.” -who may be killed or wounded-, not including the author of the shots in case he has died or suffered injuries.