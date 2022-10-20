Biden Says Putin Is In An ‘Incredibly Difficult Position’ In Ukraine | The World | D.W.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, affirmed this Wednesday (10.19.2022) in Washington that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is not in a comfortable situation in Ukraine and has run out of options beyond “mistreating” civilians with the purpose of surrendering.

“I think Vladimir Putin is in an incredibly difficult position,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “It seems that the only tool available to him is to mistreat the citizens of Ukraine, to try to intimidate them into capitulating. They are not going to do that.”

On the other hand, Biden, who wants to lower the price of gasoline, called this Wednesday for producing companies in the United States to increase their extraction volumes.

The United States “needs to responsibly increase production” of oil, Biden said at the White House, after confirming that his government will continue to use strategic crude oil reserves to stabilize prices, after a production cut by OPEC and its allies in the OPEC+.

He also assured that an increase in production in the United States should not affect the country’s transition to clean energy, and reiterated his criticism of some actors in the hydrocarbon industry.

“Refiners’ profits are double normal. And distributors’ margins are more than 40% above normal,” he said.

afp/ap/reuters/dpa/rr