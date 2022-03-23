Biden seeks to unite the West at a crucial moment for Ukraine

The keys to the meeting between Biden and European leaders 1:06

(CNN) — Joe Biden leaves Wednesday on one of the most important presidential trips in recent memory, a moment for the president of the United States to assume leadership of a newly united West.

The trip could still underscore the limits of the alliance to end the bloodshed in Ukraine, with Western leaders scrambling to find ways to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. So far, harsh Western sanctions have not stopped Putin; It’s unclear whether the new steps expected this week, including sanctions on hundreds of members of Russia’s lower legislative body, will be any different.

Emergency summits in Brussels, Belgium, of NATO, the European Union and the G7 will focus on showing cooperation to punish Russia and provide support to Ukraine when it comes under attack. A subsequent stop in Poland is intended to highlight the massive refugee crisis that followed Russia’s invasion, as well as reassure allies on NATO’s eastern edge.

For Biden, the last-minute talks are a place to demonstrate the foreign policy credentials he promised as a candidate, when he pledged to restore American leadership and repair broken alliances. The war in Ukraine is widely seen inside the White House as one of the defining challenges for Biden and his presidential legacy. An emotional challenge from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, delivered last week during his virtual address to Congress, now looms over Biden’s entire journey: “Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.”

The White House has ruled out Biden visiting Ukraine after leaders there said he would be a powerful symbol in the midst of war. Instead, he will make his most direct efforts for Western unity during the war thus far, rallying his counterparts at a critical moment of crisis.

Military officials say the weeks-long Russian invasion has reached a stalemate, raising fears about how Putin will proceed. Among the issues leaders will discuss this week is how to respond if the Russian president decides to use nuclear or chemical weapons or launch a massive cyberattack.

“Now Putin is up against the wall. He was not anticipating the scope or strength of our unit. And the more his back is against the wall, the harsher the tactics he can employ,” Biden warned during remarks to business leaders. before leaving Washington.

Biden seeks to spur allies to take more action against Russia

Biden hopes to come out of an intense day of meetings on Thursday with some new actions to announce together with his partners: new sanctions on Russia, measures to cut off its oil and gas profits, or new announcements of military or financial assistance to Ukraine.

He plans to impose sanctions this week on hundreds of Russians serving in the country’s lower legislative body, an official familiar with the announcement said, triggering what are expected to be many new steps to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The US had already sanctioned some members of the body, but this week’s announcement will expand the list.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said a day before Biden’s departure that the president would make a series of new announcements, including “joint action to improve European energy security and finally reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas,” as well as “longer-term adjustments to the NATO force posture on the eastern flank.”

Biden will also engage more on human rights “to respond to the growing flow of refugees” from Ukraine.

And Sullivan said a new sanctions package would be unveiled on Thursday “together with our allies.”

“One of the key elements of that announcement will be focused not only on adding new sanctions, but on ensuring that there is a concerted effort to crack down on evasion, non-compliance with sanctions, any attempt by any country to help Russia basically undermine , weaken or circumvent sanctions,” he said, calling that “an important part of this next phase.”

But Western leaders are rapidly facing the limits of what they can do to counter Putin.

Biden and his Western allies have largely ruled out using their own forces in Ukraine, fearful of entering the conflict directly. They have rejected Zelensky’s calls to establish a no-fly zone or provide fighter jets.

Even a Polish proposal to establish an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine, which Warsaw is expected to raise during Thursday’s meeting, has been met with skepticism from US officials, who say Biden opposes any scenario. pit US troops directly against Russian troops.

Still, some elements remain for leaders to adopt. White House and European officials have spent the past week in intense discussions to develop a menu of options, and Biden discussed the summit with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy on Monday.

“They can do a couple of things. One, they can turn on the faucet. The guns are flowing. But the faucet may be bigger. It may be more open. There may be more inside,” said William Taylor, a former US ambassador to Ukraine.

“All the kinds of things we talk about in terms of flak, air defense, anti-armour, the Stingers, all of that can go in. That opening needs to be wider. That’s number one. Number two, tighten the rope. There’s still sanctions that are not yet in force”.

That includes expanding the list of Russian banks cut off from the SWIFT international banking system, imposing sanctions on more Russian oligarchs or politicians, or taking additional steps to cut off Russia’s energy earnings.

Biden announced earlier this month that the US would ban imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal, even though those products accounted for only a small part of US energy use. Much more shocking would be a European move in the same direction.

The White House has been working with other major oil and gas-producing countries to divert supplies to Europe, and the European Union announced steps alongside Biden to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. The topic is expected to come up in a conversation at the summits this week in Brussels.

Biden unlikely to visit Zelensky as diplomacy ramps up

More disconcerting for leaders meeting in Brussels this week may be the faltering attempts at diplomacy between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, which are viewed skeptically by many in Washington and Europe.

Zelensky has recently indicated that he is willing to consider some concessions to Russia to help end the violence, including a policy of neutrality, albeit backed by strong security guarantees, raising further questions about the status of the talks and specifics. of any peace agreement that may be under consideration.

NATO leaders have been discussing whether and how Zelensky should participate in this week’s summit. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, which has allowed the US and other members to set limits on how far they are willing to go to defend it. However, Zelensky has proven to be a powerful international voice and leaders are aware of his response to his decisions.

Since last month, Zelensky has been asking Biden to visit Kyiv, suggesting it would be a dramatic show of support. But the option was never explored in the White House.

“Any president of the United States traveling to a war zone requires not only security considerations, but also a tremendous amount of resources on the ground, which is always a factor for us when we make the considerations,” said press secretary Jen Psaki this week. “It was a decision made about what would be most effective on the trip.”

Ukrainian officials said Biden could show his support in other ways.

“We want him to come to Ukraine, but unfortunately that’s not the case this time,” Igor Zhovkva, Zelensky’s deputy bureau chief and his top diplomatic adviser, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour this week.

“We are grateful to the president of the United States for the level of resistance that he is now providing. Really, this is a clear sign of support, not only politically and in words, but in terms of military equipment, in terms of weapons and ammunition, in terms of sanctions”.

Still, Zhovkva said leaders at this week’s summit could do even more to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to sustain the battle against Russia, including anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems and fighter jets. And she said Biden’s example would become more important as the world looks to him for leadership.

“This is where the political position, the political will of the United States matters,” Zhovkva said. “We know which countries have this weapon. Sometimes they look at the US, they look at the position, they start playing ping pong. Again, the will and the courage of the US president is what matters now.”