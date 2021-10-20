Biden Settlement: From Lady Gaga to Jennifer Lopez. The stars of the president

WASHINGTON – An incredible parade of stars to greet the beginning of a new era: and make up for that settlement without an audience by Joe Biden, catapulting into the heart of Washington – through the small screen – the whole of America. Here is the highly anticipated “Celebrating America”, the show designed to celebrate the start of the new presidency, hosted by Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. A TV show that cannot be richer. An hour and a half of music and politics aired live from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, under the gaze of the marble statue of Abe, the honest. From Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry, from Foo Fighters to Demi Lovato.

And then John Legend who thrills everyone with his version of a great classic like Nina Simone’s Feeling Good. Jon Bon Jovi to compete with Here Comes the Sun by the Beatles from the California sun. And Justin Timberlake to duet with Ant Clemons from their Memphis. Without forgetting to host, between one song and another, the political speeches – always strictly live – of the new president Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris. Together with the pre-recorded curtain in the morning of the three former presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama: united – but socially distanced – to remind the country why politics can and must be bipartisan.

Yes, in Washington the music has really changed: and the public has noticed it, since the morning listening to Jennifer Lopez. The Latin queen of pop, performs immediately after the hymn sung by an excited Lady Gaga (styled like Princess Leia from Star Wars, almost as if to say “we defeated the Death Star”). And sing This Land is your land, Woody Guthrie’s famous folk song, which became a protest anthem in the 1960s. In Washington, therefore, the stars are back: much to the scorn of the now former president Donald Trump, who for his inauguration – and in the following 4 years – has never found any big name willing to sing for him. A parade of stars, greeted by a shower of fires: those, which at the end of the evening, illuminate the sky of the capital. A new era has truly begun. You really want to start singing.