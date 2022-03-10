Biden signs an executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital assets as well as the possible creation of a digital dollar | News Univision United States

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed an executive order on Wednesday that seeks to supervise and draw policies on digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, as well as evaluate the possible creation of its own digital currency.
The order directs the government to give “the highest priority to the development and research of a potential central bank digital currency” (CBDC) for the United States “in a way that protects the interests of Americans,” the presidency said in a statement.
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) are a digital form of a country’s sovereign currency.
The new executive order is intended to take advantage of the current cryptocurrency boom to “reinforce US leadership in the global financial system and on the technological frontier,” but also encompasses “the consumer protection, financial stability, national security and climate risk“added the White House.
As part of this regulation, the Treasury Department and other federal agencies will study the impact of cryptocurrencies on financial stability and national security and will develop policies to address the implications of digital assets and changes in financial markets, both for companies and investors as well as consumers.
According to the White House, polls reveal that “about 16% of adult Americans, approximately 40 million people, have invested, exchanged or used cryptocurrencies” and in general, more than 100 countries are exploring or testing CBDCs.
“Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, have seen explosive growth in recent years, surpassing a market capitalization of $3 trillion last November and over $14 billion just five years earlier,” the White House added.
The executive order also includes illicit finance risk mitigation efforts, with coordinated action among all US government agencies and seeking alignment with international frameworks and organizations.
“The Secretary of the Treasury, in collaboration with all relevant agencies, will produce a report on the future of money and payment systems, which will include implications for economic growth, financial growth and inclusion, national security, and the extent to which that technological innovation can influence that future,” the statement added.
Cryptocurrency experts welcome move but urge caution
Several digital currency experts have celebrated the fact that the government is getting involved in the world of cryptocurrencies and that it can create its own digital currency.
Adam Zarazinski, CEO of Inca Digital, a crypto data company that works for several federal agencies, told the AP that the order presents an opportunity to bring “new approaches to finance.”
Katherine Dowling, general counsel for Bitwise Asset Management, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, told the AP that an executive order providing more legal clarity on government oversight would be ” a long-term silver lining for cryptocurrencies“.
But for her part, Hilary Allen, a professor of financial regulation at American University, warned of the dangers of adopting cryptocurrencies too soon.
“I think cryptocurrency is an area where we should hold back on this innovation until it is better understood,” he told the AP. “As cryptocurrencies become more integrated into our financial system, they create vulnerabilities not only for those who invest in cryptocurrencies, but for everyone who participates in our economy.”
On Tuesday, the Treasury Department announced that its financial education team would work to develop educational materials that help people “make informed decisions about digital assets.”
“History has shown that, without adequate safeguards, private forms of money have the potential to pose risks to consumers and the financial system,” said Nellie Liang, deputy secretary for national finance.
Can Russia Evade Sanctions With Crypto?
Biden’s executive order comes at a critical moment for the world market, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequent barrage of sanctions currently weighing against Moscow for aggression, many of them financial.
Government officials The US and allied countries fear that Russia is using cryptocurrencies to evade the impact of sanctionsalthough the Biden administration has argued that it would be impossible and clarified that this Wednesday’s executive order had been in the works for months and is not related to the war.
In order to make it more difficult to evade sanctions using cryptocurrencies, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is drafting legislation that aims to force companies to choose between doing business in the US or with sanctioned individuals and entities.
Warren raised the proposal with the Treasury secretary last week, along with the chairs of three key Senate committees. The proposal has now taken on a more urgent connotation, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A senior government official, quoted by AFP, assured that the US administration “will continue to strongly combat” any use of cryptocurrencies that serve “to avoid US sanctions and that also applies to Russia.”
However, the official added, in the case of Russia, he does not believe that “the use of cryptocurrencies is a viable means of evading financial sanctions.”
Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States, said the company had not seen a recent increase in sanctions evasion activity.