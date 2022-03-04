Biden signs law to prevent sexual harassment in companies from being silenced | The World | D.W.

The US president, Joe Biden, signed a law on Thursday (03.03.2022) that will make it more difficult to silence cases of sexual harassment in companies and that gives victims more tools to be able to report them in court.

Journalist Gretchen Carlson, whose sexual abuse lawsuit against Roger Ailes led to the resignation of that powerful former president of Fox News in 2016, attended the signing ceremony at the White House.

“I’m here on behalf of the millions of working Americans who until today have been voiceless, silenced for having the courage to say something bad happened to them at work,” Carlson said.

The signing of the law is a triumph for the movement against sexual abuse #MeToo, and a measure that Carlson had pushed for years, through an organization she created after being fired from Fox News and causing the resignation of Ailes, deceased in 2017.

“I think this law is going to stop bad behavior, because now the whole world will know that women’s voices are going to be heard,” Carlson said.

The measure will prevent the private sector from forcing its employees to participate in secret arbitration processes outside the judicial system, in which the victims and those who have allegedly perpetrated the abuses currently participate.

Some 60 million American workers have included in their contracts the obligation to resolve disputes about sexual harassment through arbitration processes, “and many do not even know it,” Biden said during the act.

“Justice should not work like this, giving employers the absolute power to decide. The employee should be able to choose whether or not she wants to go to court,” stressed the president.

Carlson herself – played by Nicole Kidman in the 2019 film “Bombshell” (“Scandal”) – faced arbitration when she initially denounced Ailes, although she finally managed to sue him personally thanks to the guarantees of the New York civil rights law. York.

However, the reporter knew that not all women have the same right, and for years she had fought to free the survivors of the “secret” process of forced arbitration.

gs (ef, ap)