Biden spokesman tests positive for COVID after tour of Europe

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reported Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, the latest presence of the coronavirus in the bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierra, the top deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” on Saturday. Having a complete vaccination schedule, Biden is not considered a “close contact” according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Biden returned to the White House early Sunday after wrapping up a four-day tour to bolster the NATO alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said he had “mild symptoms”, adding that “in accordance with the White House COVID-19 protocols, I will be working from home and plan to return to face-to-face work at the end of the five-day period in isolation and a diagnostic test. with a negative result”.

The White House said Biden, 79, tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to the United States.