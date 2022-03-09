Biden: stop Russian oil. The Kremlin’s response: “No more gas to Europe”

Stop to imports of Russian oil and gas to the US. The decision had been in the air for days, so much so that the Washington legislature had already scheduled the discussion of a bill that would approve it, while preparing to paralyze the convertibility of Moscow’s gold reserves. Joe Biden anticipated this with an executive order that sets the end of the limited dependence the United States suffers on its historic enemy by the end of the year. The harsh sanctions already in place to punish the attack by Ukraine thus make a big leap in quality and hit the heart of the Russian economy, whose GDP depends 60% on the sale of hydrocarbons. The blockade is made even more severe by the accession of Great Britain, while the call for the EU to align itself, giving up Russian gas supplies, becomes more pressing.

Moscow’s reaction

The reaction from Moscow is angry: on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had anticipated events by threatening “catastrophic consequences” to a possible rejection of imports, with the price of crude oil capable of rising to $ 300 per barrel, and with the taps of the pipeline Nord Stream 1, the one that already brings Russian gas to Germany, which could close as a form of retaliation. Vladimir Putin yesterday signed a decree blocking the import-export of finished products and raw materials with some countries, the details of which will be clarified within two weeks. Biden defined the measure adopted as a “cut in the artery of the Russian economy”, necessary to avoid financing Vladimir Putin’s war with US money. The president acknowledged that the decision will add new inflation to the price of gasoline, which has already risen by $ 0.25 in the US since the start of the war. He has promised that the missing fuel share will be replaced by renewable energies, and said he is negotiating with European partners a quick exit from the Russian gas import market.

The objectives

These goals are ambitious and difficult to achieve in the short term, even for the United States which is the world’s largest oil producer, but which cannot do without imports to balance the account with national consumption. The country buys oil from Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, but had so far also accepted that 8% of the imported quota (672,000 barrels per day, of which 200,000 of crude oil) came from Russia.

In recent days, envoys from the Biden administration went to Caracas to court Nicolas Maduro for an increase in Venezuelan oil production, attracting criticism from the entire parliamentary arc for the reopening of relations with the hated dictator.

Appeals to OPEC

A parallel appeal from Washington and Brussels for OPEC to increase the volume of extractions has so far remained unanswered. Many of the Arab producers have strategic ties with Russia, and the Saudi House does not welcome the US attempt to put Iran’s oil back into play, a country that finances the Houti rebels on its territory. The European Commission is also trying to prepare to cut the umbilical cord that binds it to Russian gas, and which transfers 700 million euros to Putin every day. The RePower Eu plan was presented yesterday in Brussels, a supply diversification project that replaces the 155 billion cubic meters of fossil fuel imported by the community in 2021 from the aggressor country of Ukraine. The project’s rapporteurs assure that two thirds of this volume can be replaced within a year, without abandoning the goal of the energy transition towards less polluting sources. European Council President Charles Michel called on EU heads of state and government to address the issue at the Versailles summit on Thursday and Friday this week. While waiting for solutions, the financial markets are dominated by fear. The price of a barrel of crude oil touched $ 130, with a new daily increase of 5%.