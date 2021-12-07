Biden, summit with Putin: heavy sanctions in case of invasion of Ukraine

Listen to the audio version of the article

The White House raises the pressure on Russia and China: in the virtual summit with Vladimir Putin organized on Tuesday, President Joe Biden intends to look for ways to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, however issuing a warning to the Moscow leader not to order invasions of the Country. On pain of severe economic sanctions that would cut Russia out of the international financial system.

The boycott of the Olympics

The administration, on another sensitive foreign policy front with a strategic rival, also announced a political boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next February. He will not send any official delegations, he announced. US athletes will be able to participate and will be supported from home, Biden spokesman Jen Psaki added. The action was decided in response to the “continuing genocide” in Xinjiang, to the detriment of the Uighur minority. The administration is also at loggerheads with Beijing over military threats to Taiwan and repression in Hong Kong.

Chinese anger

The Chinese reaction was not long in coming. With anger manifested after the announcement of the “diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics. Chinese diplomacy spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the US of violating the principle of political neutrality in sport. “The US attempt to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics, based on ideological bias and lies, will only expose the United States’ malicious intentions to everyone,” he said.

The meeting on democracy

Finally, Biden wants to relaunch Washington’s leadership on the world stage more generally in the coming days, in a gauntlet in Moscow and Beijing, with a great meeting for democracy, the Summit for Democracy, organized for Thursday and Friday. The event will see over one hundred participants in remote connection, between government and civil society representatives, with an agenda dedicated to countering authoritarianism. China and Russia are not invited. The US Treasury is also expected to announce new sanctions against individuals held responsible for human rights violations.

Ukrainian crisis, cold war climate

But it is the appointment between Biden and Putin that is undoubtedly the most dramatic due to the high and close stakes at stake. The American President should invoke the existence of diplomatic leads. At the same time, however, although without commitments to direct military interventions alongside the Kiev forces, he wants to evoke clear and firm support for Kiev. And, above all, the specter of drastic measures against Moscow in the event of new Russian aggressions. To this end, the White House is working alongside European nations to show a tougher common front with Moscow, avoiding excessive caution fueled by fears of Russian retaliation such as reductions in gas supplies.