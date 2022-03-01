Biden summons his allies to consolidate his position of financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, held a conversation with his partners and allies on Monday to consolidate his position of financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

The secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, took the floor in the call, who has influenced the condemnation of the Russian invasion, has accused Belarus of having an “enabling role” and has once again aligned himself with the defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Thus, from the Atlantic Alliance they have confirmed in a statement that “NATO allies have intensified their support for Ukraine with security assistance and humanitarian and financial aid”, and has valued NATO’s reinforcement of defenses allies

The participants have opted to take “additional measures” to guarantee the security and defense of all partners and will continue to adjust to what NATO has described as a “new normal” in terms of European security.

“The leaders have reaffirmed their strong unity and commitment to continue working together to face the most serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades,” said NATO, which has also valued the package of sanctions applied to Russia, to who have once again called for it to cease its offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to Biden and Stoltenberg, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has participated in the call; his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau; the Italian, Mario Draghi; the Japanese, Fumio Kishida; French President Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; the presidents of Poland and Romania, Andrzej Duda and Klaus Iohannis, respectively; as well as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.