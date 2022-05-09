Biden tests how much pressure on Putin can increase (Analysis)

Putin’s alleged girlfriend Alina Kabaeva could face sanctions 0:55

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden vows to ramp up the pressure on Vladimir Putin even as Russia’s president dug in and defends his war in Ukraine in a nationalist parade of thousands of troops in Moscow.

The Victory in Russia Day celebration took place on Monday after a stunning sequence of revelations about the deadly results of the US intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, and after Biden asked for a staggering $33 billion. in arms and aid to Kyiv, in another extraordinary step that broadened the US involvement in the war.

Washington’s stance on providing a third country with that level of aid to hurt America’s rival nuclear superpower would have been unthinkable before the invasion, especially given Biden’s desire to avoid a direct clash with Moscow.

The role of the United States – at the forefront of a broad Western front against Putin, which is inflicting heavy losses on the Russian military – again raises questions about how far the Kremlin strongman can be pushed before he reacts.

What did Putin say about the war in Ukraine? 3:48

The fact that the valuable intelligence that the West is offering to Ukraine is now publicly known seems to increase the risk that Putin will feel humiliated and may act in a way that triggers a dangerous escalation.

This reality means that Biden is under enormous pressure to calculate how far to go in Ukraine without crossing red lines that Putin has not identified, and may not even have established in his own mind, to avoid a disastrous slide into war. .

A sobering warning from the CIA director

This shadow play between Washington and Moscow is taking place against a backdrop of ruthless fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine. In the latest reported atrocity, some 60 people are feared dead after a Russian plane dropped a bomb on a school in Luhansk where civilians were sheltering on Saturday afternoon.

Putin used his annual Victory Day speech, which marks the end of World War II, to falsely blame the United States and the West for leaving him no choice but to invade Ukraine. He claimed, in a speech that inverted reality, that the war started because Russia had no choice but to preemptively repel “aggression” on its borders.

The carnage in Ukraine, typical of a ruthless pattern of attacks by Russian forces on civilians, underscored CIA Director Bill Burns’ sobering warning of the dangers of a new phase of the war.

Gas tycoon uses his fortune to fight Putin 4:43

“[Putin] he’s in a frame of mind where he doesn’t think he can afford to lose,” Burns told a Financial Times event in Washington on Saturday. “I think right now he’s convinced that doubling down will still get him ahead.”

Burns also said that while the United States so far sees no evidence that Russia is mobilizing lower-yield tactical nuclear weapons for use in Ukraine, the possibility that it may attempt to do so cannot be ruled out.

“Given the type of saber rattling … that we have heard from the Russian leadership, we cannot take these possibilities lightly,” Burns said. “At a time when […] The stakes are high for Putin’s Russia and those risks in this second phase of the conflict are serious and should not be underestimated.”

The US balancing act is particularly poignant because Putin has made it clear for years that he believes the US is engaged in a long-term effort to overthrow him and stifle Russia, so the rhetorical distinctions made in Washington about what the US is and is not doing for Ukraine may be lost on the isolated Russian leader inside the Kremlin.

That is what makes last week’s news about intelligence sharing with Kyiv so significant.

North Korea looks closely at Ukraine. This is the reason 2:38

“It’s not just the Javelin and Stinger missiles that kill the Russians and destroy their equipment, intelligence is also a weapon,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told CNN’s Erin Burnett last week.

The stakes for the US and the world were highlighted when The New York Times, CNN and other media outlets revealed that US intelligence contributed to the success of attacks against senior leaders of the Russian Armed Forces and the the country’s flagship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, which was sunk causing both a military and symbolic coup.

When the news broke, top American officials insisted that the United States was acting legitimately and perfectly legally, and that it was up to the Ukrainians how to fit valuable battlefield intelligence into their strategy for war.

“We are providing them with information so that they can defend themselves against Russian aggression and also so that they can be stronger at the negotiating table against the Russians,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said on the State of CNN’s Union.

“How they use that intelligence is up to them. But what we want is to make sure they have the equipment and the information and the means to fight this war in a way that helps them defend their own sovereignty.”

US rejects Russian covert war accusations

The United States argues that it is not engaging in a covert war against Russia, but rather is helping Ukraine defend itself, a step that would not have been necessary were it not for the unprovoked Russian invasion.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings a new geopolitical scenario 2:19

The question is how Putin processes these characterizations of the American role and if he could attack them, especially considering the disastrous state of the invasion after the strong Ukrainian resistance with Western weapons and ammunition.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already accused the United States of waging a covert conflict in Ukraine and has warned that the risks of world war are now “considerable” as a result.

Individual decisions about how the United States is helping Ukraine sometimes appear confused or illogical from the outside. For example, early in the war, the White House vetoed a plan by Poland to send Soviet-era planes to the country, in order to avoid alienating Putin too much. And The New York Times reported that the United States was not providing information to Ukrainians about the whereabouts of the highest-ranking Russian generals in the country. This latest ban may be intended to protect Americans from retaliatory attacks, at a time when more and more US officials and lawmakers visit war-torn Kyiv. First Lady Jill Biden paid an unannounced visit to southwestern Ukraine on Sunday.

While the US insistence that it has not provided target intelligence to Ukraine may be an attempt to head off the chances of a flare-up with Russia, it is a rhetorical construct that may not mean much in practice.

“The intent may not have been specifically to provide shared intelligence with the Ukrainians so they can kill Russian generals,” Clapper told Burnett on Thursday. “But if you share intelligence that gives the Ukrainians situational awareness, if you help identify or reinforce, for example, where is a headquarters, the Russian headquarters, well, that’s where the generals usually gravitate, it’s the headquarters “.

Zelensky recognizes the work of Patron, the anti-mine dog in Ukraine 0:47

Still, Kurt Volker, a former US ambassador to NATO, rejected the idea that the US was waging a covert war against Russia in Ukraine.

“We are in a position to help Ukraine defend itself against a direct Russian attack on Ukraine. This is not about two superpowers sitting somewhere and having their minions go and fight a war against each other,” Volker said at the CNN’s “Smerconish” program on Saturday.

“This is about Russia being directly involved in trying to exterminate Ukraine, calling them Nazis. And the Ukrainians defending themselves and getting a lot of support from the rest of the world while they’re doing it,” Volker said.

Biden vows to increase pressure on Putin

It may be in Russia’s interest for the world to see the war as a massive feud with the West rather than a minor engagement with the former Soviet republic on its border. While Putin’s crackdown on the independent media means that many Russians are not getting a true picture of their military’s abject performance, it has propaganda value that the fighting, and subsequent setbacks, are framed in the context of a broader war against the West rather than a minor power.

But so far, Putin has not taken a fateful step to widen the conflict, in part because of the West’s deterrence. From publicly available sources, there appears to be no evidence of the large-scale cyberattacks against US facilities that the administration had feared. So far, Russia has made no attempt to stop the flow of weapons into Ukraine through external countries, a move that could trigger a direct confrontation if it were to take place on NATO territory.

But the possibility of such clashes, by Russian design or miscalculation, will remain for the duration of the war. There are also no signs that the West is easing its commitment. In fact, it is the opposite.

Jill Biden pays a visit to Ukraine 2:44

“Today I have spoken with the leaders of the G7 and with the president [de Ucrania, Volodymyr] Zelensky on our strong unity and commitment to continue to make Ukraine stronger and add to the pain on Putin,” Biden wrote on Twitter Sunday after a global video call.

Biden’s comment was noteworthy because it conveyed the sense that the West, after imposing some of the harshest economic sanctions in history on Russia, is still trying to increase pressure on Putin. On Sunday, the United States announced a new round of sanctions, barring Kremlin-controlled media outlets from accessing American advertisers and barring the country from using US-provided accounting and management consulting services.

There is no significant diplomatic push to end the war from the West. This vacuum seems to stem from the feeling in Washington and in some European capitals that Ukraine – thanks to its heroic resistance and the flow of Western weapons – is to some extent winning the conflict. And Putin is showing all the signs of moving on, however dire the cost.

But the broader geopolitical risks that come with this reality will only increase along with Western pressure.