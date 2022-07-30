Biden tests positive for covid-19 again

What is Paxlovid, the antiviral that Biden is receiving? 0:48

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden tested positive for covid-19 again on Saturday morning, according to a letter from the presidential doctorKevin O’Connor, MD, in what is likely a “rebound” positivity for covid-19 that the doctor notes is “seen in a small percentage of Paxlovid-treated patients.”

According to the White House, Biden has not experienced “any resurgence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well” and will not resume treatment as a result. According to O’Connor, Biden tested negative Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning before testing positive on Saturday morning.

“However, given his positive antigen test, he will restart strict isolation procedures,” the doctor notes. Biden came out of isolation on Wednesday after successive negative tests for antigens, celebrating her return in remarks from the White House Rose Garden.

Biden’s doctor said the president is not experiencing any symptoms but will self-isolate at the White House.

Biden, 79, said Saturday that he is “still at work” after testing positive for Covid-19 again.

“Friends, today I tested positive for COVID again”, wrote on Twitter. “This happens with a small minority of people. I have no symptoms, but I am going to self-isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I am still at work and will be back on the road soon.”

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote that Biden is “Asymptomatic, he feels fine and works isolated from the Residence to protect others.”

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21.

The US president received his first two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid-19 vaccine before his inauguration in January 2021, his first booster shot in September and his second booster shot on March 30 .