Biden ‘trolled’ them at the correspondents’ dinner – El Financiero

The annual White House press corps gala returned Saturday night along with trolls from Washington, the journalists who cover it and the man in charge: President Joe Biden.

The White House Correspondents Association Dinner, sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, featured Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Donald Trump avoided the event while he was in office.

“Imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year,” Biden told an audience of 2,600 people, including journalists, government officials and celebrities. “That really would have been a real hit”.

The president took the opportunity to put his comedic skills to the test, downplaying the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office and taking aim at his predecessor, the Republican Party and members of the press.

“I am very excited to be here tonight. with the only group of americans with a lower approval rating than meBiden said in the Hilton ballroom filled with members of the media.

Biden also mocked the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon”which has become the right-wing surrogate to insult the president.

“Republicans seem to support one guy, a guy named BrandonBiden said, eliciting a laugh from the crowd. “He is having a very good year. I’m happy for him.”

Referring ‘mockingly’ to the Republican Party, he said: “There’s nothing I can say about the Republican Party that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t recorded.”.

It also took a hit on Fox News. “I know there are a lot of questions about whether we should meet here tonight because of COVID. Well, we are here to show the country that we are overcoming this pandemic. Also, everyone must show that they are fully vaccinated and boosted,” Biden said. “Simply contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here. Vaccinated and boosted.”

In addition to speeches by Biden and comedian Trevor Noah, the hour-long event featured recordings from talk show host James Corden, comedian Bill Eichner and even Biden himself.

“Thank you for having me here,” Noah told Biden. “And he was a little confused as to why me, but then i was told that you get the highest approval ratings when an african man biracial is standing next to you.”

While most of the speech was filled with cutting blows, Biden took note of the important role journalism plays in American democracyespecially in the last decade.

“I want to say this from the bottom of my heart, that you, free press matter more than ever in the last century“, said. “You are the guardians of the truth.”

The dinner had other serious moments, Featuring tributes to pioneering journalists of color, aspiring journalism studentsas well as a dedication to journalists detained, injured or killed while covering the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The main event for the media in Washington, the correspondents’ dinner brought together journalists from Washington as Jake Tapper from CNN and Joy-Ann Reid of MSNBC with celebrities Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Brooke Shields, Caitlyn Jenner, Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart. Among the large swath of government officials and other prominent figures was Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Accompanied by the first lady, the president arrived at the event while trying to strike a careful balance with the nation fatigued by the pandemic but facing an uptick in infections. The ongoing national threat has struck closer to home for the president: Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive last week and Dr. Anthony Fauci skipped dinner out of health precautions.

The United States was experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases of a highly contagious subvariant of omicron, with confirmed infections rising to about 44,000 per day, up from 26,000 from a month ago. Still, virus deaths and hospitalizations were near or at pandemic lows, and the BA.2 variant proved less severe than previous virus strains.

After the recent Gridiron Club press dinner in Washington, dozens of attendees, including members of Congress and Biden’s cabinet and journalists, tested positive for COVID-19. The White House Correspondents Association said it required same-day antigen testing for dinner attendees even before the Gridiron outbreak, later adding a vaccination requirement.

Biden, 79, decided to pass up the food but showed up later for the show. Although he planned to wear a mask when he didn’t speak, the president greeted the award winners on the podium without a mask and he could be seen smiling broadly during the dinner show.

More than 100 years of the correspondents’ dinner

The correspondents’ dinner debuted in 1921, three years later, Calvin Coolidge became the first president to attend and everyone has since except Trump. However, Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon chose not to attend every year of their presidencies, and Reagan, then recovering from an assassination attempt, missed the 1981 installment but called from Camp David.

“What I think this shows is the restoration of the health of the relationship”, Harold Holzer, author of the book The Presidents vs. The Press and director of Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College in New York, he said before dinner. “It’s still poignant, there are still tense moments. But that’s okay”.