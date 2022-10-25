Biden warned Putin that “Russia would make an incredibly serious mistake if it used a tactical nuclear weapon” against Ukraine

Joe Biden, US President (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The president of United States, Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Russia not to use a nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine, saying such an escalation would be a grave mistake..

Asked by reporters if he thinks Russia is preparing a dirty bomb attack that he would then blame on Ukraine, Biden said, “Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it used a tactical nuclear weapon.”

Biden said Tuesday: “I’m not guaranteeing it’s a ‘false flag’ operation yet. We do not know”.

The United States is concerned that “false allegations” by Russia that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb” be used as a pretext for further escalation on Ukrainian territory.

“We reject Russia’s patently false allegation that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” the White House spokeswoman said. Karine Jean Pierre at his daily press conference.

Jean-Pierre recalled that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, reported on Monday a telephone conversation with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossito invite a team of experts to inspect the Ukrainian facilities.

Ukraine accuses Russia of firing missiles from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (AFP)

In parallel, Kuleba revealed on Twitter that he had spoken with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, and that they both agreed that “Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ disinformation campaign could be aimed at creating a pretext for a false flag” by Russia, that is, a covert operation designed to appear as carried out by another.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovassured this Monday that the threat of the possible use of a “dirty bomb” by the Ukrainian authorities is “real”.

“That there is distrust of the information provided by the Russian side does not mean that the threat of the use of a ‘dirty bomb’ does not exist. The threat is real,” Peskov said, adding that this information was communicated by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoiguto their counterparts in the US, the UK and France.

Also known as radiological weaponthe dirty bomb is a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, enriched with radioactive material that spreads when the explosive explodesfollowing a doctrine of use similar to that of chemical weapons.

Despite containing radioactive elements, dirty bombs are not atomic weapons, which require a complex nuclear fusion reaction, and their range and the damage they can cause is only a fraction insignificant of which atomic weapons are capable.

In the case of dirty bombs, the radioactive element is barely directly raises the lethality of the explosivebut in theory it could generate a pollution in the affected area that amplifies the effects of an attack with conventional weapons.

However, the dispersion caused by the explosive generates an effect of “dilution” of the contaminant in the environment, drastically reducing the radioactive dose that potential victims would suffer.

For this reason, beyond its possible destructive effects, the experts point out the capacity that this weaponry has to generate alarm among the population.

