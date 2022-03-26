Biden will give an “important speech” on the last day of his trip to Europe

Biden’s strong statements about Putin in Poland 1:32

(CNN) — President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian officials in the Polish capital Warsaw on Saturday, kicking off the final day of a last-minute trip to Europe aimed at synchronizing how Western allies will deal with Russia’s aggression and assure nations that count with the support of the United States.

Biden’s visit to Europe has focused entirely on the war. But the talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov were the first time Biden was able to meet face-to-face with Ukrainian officials during his tour.

As the meeting progressed, Kuleba described an arduous journey from Kyiv to Warsaw that included a train and a three-hour drive.

“It’s like flying from Kyiv to Washington with a connecting flight in Istanbul,” Kuleba said. “The good thing is that since the beginning of the war I learned to sleep in any conditions. So I slept on the train, I slept in the car.”

Biden, learning how the ministers had traveled, recounted that he had also made many trips by train.

“You’re looking at a guy who’s traveled over a million, 200,000 miles on a train. Literally,” Biden said. Biden traveled from his home in Delaware to Washington as a senator and vice president on Amtrak trains.

The meeting of the group at a hotel in Warsaw, which also included Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is likely to delve into more substantive issues later.

Ukraine has been pressuring the US and NATO to increase military assistance to Ukraine, including calls by President Volodymyr Zelensky to establish a no-fly zone.

After the talks in Brussels this week, during which Zelensky appeared virtually, it did not seem that NATO members had warmed to the idea. Biden has said that becoming more directly involved in the conflict could usher in World War III.

That left Ukraine’s leaders dismayed. “We are very disappointed, in all honesty. We expect more courage. We expected some bold decisions. The alliance has made decisions as if there was no war,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with the Atlantic Council. on Friday.

In Warsaw, Biden held a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss how the United States and its allies are responding to the refugee crisis resulting from the war and will meet with Ukrainian refugees.

Before returning to Washington, the president will also deliver a speech labeled by the White House as a “keynote speech.”

The speech, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, “will speak to what is at stake right now, the urgency of the challenge ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world and why it is so important for the free world to maintain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression”.

Biden’s multi-day tour of Europe began in Brussels, where he consulted with key US allies on the global response to the war. The trip will end in a nation bordering Ukraine, where regional security concerns and the ongoing humanitarian crisis will be front and center.

During snap summits in Brussels, Biden announced new sanctions against members of the Russian parliament, revealed the US intention to take in 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine and consulted with leaders on how the world will respond if Russia deploys a chemical, biological or nuclear during war.

On Friday, Biden also announced a new initiative aimed at depriving Russian President Vladimir Putin of European energy profits that Biden says are used to fuel Russia’s war in Ukraine. And later that day, after arriving 104km from Poland’s border with Ukraine, the president met with humanitarian workers to hear their stories about helping to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and members of the 82nd Airborne Division, who have been deployed along NATO’s eastern edge to deter possible Russian aggression.

Biden told service members on Friday: “What you’re involved in is much more than whether or not we can ease the suffering of Ukraine.”

“We are in a new phase, your generation. We are at a tipping point,” she said. And he told the troops that their mission was more than just sending a message to Russia. Instead, he said, they were acting as a signal to all the autocrats in the world.

While Biden will meet with refugees in Warsaw, he said Friday that he would have preferred to see the crisis from an even closer perspective.

“They won’t let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,” he said. The White House has said it did not explore a visit to Ukraine.

The visit to Ukraine’s western neighbor comes as Poland, on several fronts, has urged the United States to do more in the war.

For example, Duda has called on the US to speed up and simplify the procedures that allow Ukrainians with relatives in the US to come to the country.

More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency released on Tuesday. The vast majority of those refugees have fled to Ukraine’s western neighbors across Europe.

Poland, which borders Ukraine to the west, has recorded more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees crossing the country, although not all the refugees who have entered Poland remain there.

Furthermore, the US has continued to reject Poland’s proposal to facilitate the transfer of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. And the Polish president has called for a more permanent NATO defense posture in the country along with an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

US officials have been lukewarm about the peacekeeping proposal, suggesting it could violate Biden’s red line of keeping US troops out of conflict.

During Friday’s meeting with aid workers, Duda said Biden’s “presence here sends a great signal and evidence of unity, unity within NATO.”

The Polish president added that Biden’s visit “demonstrates great support and also great importance attached by the United States to world stability and peace, to the restoration of peace where difficult situations are happening in places where someone resorts to acts of aggression. against other democratic countries and free nations, as is happening today against Ukraine, where the Russian aggression, unfortunately, which has been going on for a month, is effective”.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.